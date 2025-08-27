Nikon Z6 III gets supercharged with firmware update v2.00

Nikon has released firmware version 2.00 for the Nikon Z6 III. It is the first major update since the launch of the popular full-frame mirrorless camera, and introduces several features equivalent to those found in the flagship Nikon Z9 and Nikon Z8, as well as an all-new Nikon Authenticity Service for the first time on any camera.

Top of the bill (if you'll pardon the pun) is Birds mode subject detection, which automatically tracks birds in flight with great precision, keeping them in focus even against complex, high-contrast backgrounds such as forests and rocky mountains.

The Auto Capture function enables automatic shooting, effectively turning the Nikon Z6 III into an intelligent camera trap. You can specify criteria such as the subject type, direction of movement, and shooting distance range, then leave the camera in situ to automatically capture subjects that come into its field of view.

The firmware update also adds support for the all-new Nikon Authenticity Service, making the Z6 III the first camera to debut this feature. This embeds the C2PA (Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity) compliant authentication standard into images, which records provenance information from shooting through to editing, thus ensuring greater transparency and reliability of content. It is primarily aimed at media organizations and creators who require a high level of trustworthiness in their work.

This image was taken with the aid of Birds mode subject detection that was introduced in the the Nikon Z6 III's firmware version v2.00 update (Image credit: Nikon)

The update also includes a raft of other improvements and expanded functionality. An 'Automatic monitor display switch' function disables the eye sensor when the vari-angle monitor is deployed, which is a first for the Nikon Z series. It is now possible exit the zoom view with a half-press of the shutter-release button when the focus mode is set to manual. Pixel shift shooting has also been improved and can now be used in combination with focus shift shooting or AE bracketing settings.

A handy 'Recall shooting functions' allows previously stored settings – including shooting mode, shutter speed, aperture value, and ISO sensitivity – to be recalled with the press of a button (which can be assigned to a custom control). And last but not least, USB streaming enables the camera to be used as a webcam by simply connecting it to a computer or smartphone, without the need for additional software.

So, how do you go about upgrading your Nikon Z6 III to take advantage of the new features offered by this essential firmware update? It really couldn't be easier. Firmware is automatically updated to the latest version by connecting the camera to the Nikon Imaging Cloud service, which is also used to automatically transfer images from your camera to the cloud, among other features.

