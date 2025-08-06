Nikon keeps its DSLR cameras alive with new firmware updates for the D6 and D780
Nikon isn't leaving DSLR shooters behind with new firmware for its two most recent full-frame models
In an era where the latest mirrorless camera systems are stealing the spotlight, Nikon’s latest firmware updates for the D6 and D780 serve as a reminder that the DSLR legacy is alive and well.
These refinements won’t revolutionize photography, but they ensure two of Nikon’s most respected cameras continue performing at their best.
Unlike mirrorless cameras, which rely heavily on software and can receive major feature updates after launch, DSLRs are more mechanical, leaving less room for dramatic changes.
Still, the new firmware demonstrates Nikon’s willingness to listen to its user base and fine-tune the shooting experience, even years after these models were introduced.
The Nikon D6, still the brand’s flagship DSLR and a favorite among sports and wildlife professionals, receives Firmware Version 1.70, which:
• Fixed an issue that would in rare instances result in photos recorded overexposed when [Recall shooting functions (hold)] was assigned to a control and used during shooting.
Meanwhile, the versatile Nikon D780 gets Firmware Version 1.20, addressing a specific image defect:
• Fixed an issue where black band shaped fog could appear in photos taken when all the following conditions were met:
• In photo live view.
• [On] was selected for silent live view photography.
• Aperture was set near the minimum aperture (highest f-number) in mode M or A.
For photographers still loyal to DSLRs, this is reassuring. It’s also telling that the Nikon D6 continues to command a premium price of around $6,499 / £6,799, despite being several years old. That’s significantly higher than Nikon’s mirrorless flagship, the Z9, which costs about $5,199 / £4,999 and offers a far more modern, hybrid feature set.
As someone who started with Nikon DSLRs, it’s encouraging to see the brand maintain this level of support. While these updates won’t transform the cameras, they keep them dependable, ensuring they perform to their full potential. A small but significant nod to Nikon’s legacy and the photographers who helped build it.
