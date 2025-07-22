After that viral warning, did your Ring camera actually get hacked?

Following global buzz about a Ring Camera data breach, repeated by many influencers on TikTok, many are now asking themselves if they have been hacked. I know I am, because my fiancée and I use Ring cameras!

The cameras can be placed inside the home and out, and are (usually wirelessly) connected to the internet so that you can view them remotely using an app on your phone, or a web browser. The advantages of seeing your home from anywhere, and having remote storage of security video, make them among the best indoor security cameras.

The worry, of course, is that any kind of breach, like the one suggested, could have horrendous privacy implications, letting people see and hear into any room in your home (depending on where you put the cameras).

The influencer video everyone is talking about...

Houston, Texas-based "Your Lifestyle South Asian Mom" Bisma Parvez alleges that "If you have a Ring camera, you have likely been hacked." in a TikTok, referring to an incident on May 28 in which she says Ring was hacked.

Logins to the account are listed in the app, and Bisma Parvez found some she didn't recognise, concluding others would have had the same experience.

It is possible, of course, that she had logged into her Ring cameras properly with a password and forgotten the device she had used entirely, but these logins are recorded, so users can check and ensure that others aren't attempting to hack their account.

Ring has not explicitly admitted any hacks have taken place, but has told computing site ZD.net that one of the updates of Ring's own software before the event Parvez mentions caused an error with the login records that showed the wrong date (always May 28, 2025) and often said "Device name not found."

While there were a lot of other panicked users on TikTok and other platforms like Reddit, it was also on that platform that I spotted this reasoned quote from OppChopShop: "It would be quite odd to have some sort of simultaneous, mass scale attack like that."

Several others seemed satisfied that: "All the devices showing were my old devices from years past."

Ring releases numerous firmware updates and you can check the details of the latest ones on the Ring software release notes and history page.

It's worth noting, however, that all that is listed are the dates, and the fact that updates have things like "security enhancements, bug fixes, performance improvements and new features" rather than specific details.

It is also worth noting that, because of the nature of the software download system, not all updates happen immediately – it might take a few weeks for them to filter to your cameras (or, of course, longer if the battery has run dead).

It's also apparent that changes that affect use – like the one being discussed – don't always make it to this list. It was a back-end change (to Ring's internal systems), yet because of the nature of the cloud, the effects were felt further afield (whether they were or were not as dramatic as all that).

