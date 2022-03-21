Looking for the Instax printer SP1 or Instax Share SP2?

The Instax printer SP1 and Instax Share SP2 were two of our favorite instant printers – along with their successor, the Instax Share SP3.

However, both the Instax printer SP1 and Instax Share SP2 have been discontinued. So if you're looking for the best portable printer – or if you simply want to transform your digital images into sharable Instax photographs – what are your best options?

Thankfully, Fujifilm's latest tag team of instant printers make a great replacement for the SP1 and SP2. If you're looking to print your images in the smallest form factor, then the Instax Mini Link is a fantastic, pocket-sized option that enables you to print images directly from your phone – or even print images from your Nintendo Switch – in the diminutive Instax Mini size (the same film used by the best instant cameras like the Instax Mini 11).

Alternatively, if you want to add a little more scope and size to your images, you can use the Instax Link Wide – the wide-format printer that uses the much larger Instax Wide film.

Both printers boast Bluetooth connectivity for simple, straightforward printing from your mobile device, with an app that enables you to make quick edits to your work as well.

"If you want a 'pure' printer that prints out your pics exactly as they look on your phone, the Instax Mini Link SE may not be for you," we said in our Instax Mini Link review. "Zink printers have a better price, and dye sub printers have better quality.

"However, if you want to introduce the magic retro look of analog film to your shots, nothing beats the Mini Link. Everyone loves having an instant photograph, whether it's to sit in the front of a wallet or to stick on the fridge, and now any photograph can be turned into an Instax print – even if it wasn't shot on an Instax camera.

This is a straightforward and simple-to-use printer that produces beautiful retro results" – and the same is true of the Instax Link Wide, too.

And if you're asking what type of instant film do I need, make sure to check out our handy guide!

