Canon’s new Cine-Servo lens is an 8K behemoth

Canon has just raised the bar for broadcast and live production professionals with the launch of its widest Cine-Servo lens to date, the Cine-Servo 11-55mm T2.95-3.95 (also to be known as the less catchy – CN5x11 IAS T R1/P1).

Announced alongside the Canon EOS C50, the lens brings a wide 100° angle of view and 11mm ultra-wide focal length to Canon’s Cine-Servo lineup. It's the widest cine-servo lens Canon makes, and a serious contender for anyone shooting sweeping landscapes or in space-limited environments.

At just 3kg, it’s also the lightest Cine-Servo lens Canon has produced, designed with mobility and rigging flexibility in mind. That means operators working with gimbals, cranes, jibs or even shoulder-mounted setups will find the balance and handling easier to manage.

Despite its compact build, the lens doesn’t compromise on optical performance, promising premium 8K HDR-ready sharpness and smooth cinematic rendering with its 11-blade iris.

What makes the lens particularly versatile is its built-in 1.5x extender. This stretches the zoom range up to 82.5mm in Super 35 or enables the Super 35 coverage to expand to full-frame. In practical terms, it means one lens can handle sweeping panoramic shots and punch in for tight close-ups.

(Image credit: Canon)

Canon has also equipped the lens with its next-generation e-Xs V Digital Drive Unit, which adds faster and more precise control for zoom, iris, and focus. For added flexibility, the servo unit is removable – enabling shooters to switch seamlessly between broadcast-style operation and cinema-style manual control.

The lens also features focus breathing compensation, USB-C connectivity, and a 16-bit absolute encoder, making it ready for advanced virtual production workflows.

Available in both RF and PL mounts. The RF version brings Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF and advanced distortion correction, while the PL version is compatible with Cooke /i and Zeiss eXtended Data, providing real-time metadata to streamline VFX-heavy productions.

The Canon Cine-Servo 11-55mm T2.95-3.95 will begin shipping in November 2025 with an estimated retail price of $35,300 / £27,999 (Australian pricing to be confirmed). It’s a serious investment but, for broadcasters, live event producers and high-end documentary filmmakers, this may well be the most versatile Cine-Servo lens Canon has ever made.

