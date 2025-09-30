Oppo is teasing a sequel to my favorite camera phone of the year, and its getting a Hasselblad teleconverter!

I’ve long been a fan of the Oppo Find X8 Ultra. It’s the camera phone I often reach for instead of my compact camera, a testament to just how capable Oppo’s partnership with Hasselblad has made smartphone photography. So naturally, when Oppo started teasing the Find X9 series, I was paying very close attention.

The teasers so far suggest that the Find X9 series, likely coming in standard and Pro versions like the X8, is set to build on everything that made its predecessor so compelling. Oppo has confirmed that the series will be powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9500 chipset, promising substantial performance and efficiency gains.

According to Oppo, this new "third-generation All-Big-Core" architecture, combined with their Trinity Engine, should deliver not only smoother everyday performance but also longer battery life and better graphics handling, even at high frame rates.

On the design front, Oppo China has teased new colors – Matte Titanium, Frost White, and Matte Black – along with what they describe as a "perfect straight screen" and cold-sculpted glass for the lens assembly. Even if colors aren’t everything, it’s clear Oppo is doubling down on premium finishes and thoughtful details.

(Image credit: OPPO via Weibo)

But for me, the real story is the camera system. During a recent Weibo livestream, Oppo showcased a Hasselblad Professional Teleconverter Kit: a magnetic case, lens, and two adapters.

While the packaging was only partially revealed, it appears this 3.28x teleconverter turns the X9 Pro’s 70mm telephoto lens into an optical 230mm lens. For context, that’s a huge jump over Vivo’s Zeiss 2.35x teleconverter, and it suggests Oppo is really thinking about versatility for photographers and content creators.

I’ve always loved the Oppo x Hasselblad camera system, the color science, the sharpness, the intuitiveness, but the X8 Ultra lacked an external photography kit comparable to, say, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. If the X9 series delivers both the teleconverter and improved optics, it could become my go-to tool for mobile photography in ways I didn’t expect.

Nothing is official yet beyond teasers, and the October 16th launch date currently appears to be for Asia specifically. But from what I’m seeing, Oppo is clearly aiming to give creators more flexibility, more reach, and more options than ever before.