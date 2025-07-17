Oppo and Hasselblad extend their mission to redefine camera phone photography by promising the "next generation of mobile imaging"

In a special event today in Gothenburg, Sweden, Hasselblad and OPPO proudly committed to the continuation of their partnership, solidifying their dedication to advancing mobile imaging technology.

This announcement follows four successful years of technical collaboration on OPPO's flagship Find series of camera phones. Renowned for their exceptional imaging system and sleek design, the series significantly closes the gap between camera phones and compact cameras, setting a new standard in mobile photography.

"The partnership with Hasselblad is built on a shared passion for innovation and a commitment to delivering the ultimate imaging experience," said Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer at OPPO.

"Over the past four years, we have brought the truly professional, legendary camera experience of Hasselblad to OPPO's global users. With the extension of our collaboration, we will push the boundaries of mobile imaging even further."

In an industry obsessed with specs and incremental upgrades, OPPO’s partnership with Hasselblad has been an example of long-term, meaningful collaboration, one that feels more like a shared vision than a corporate co-branding exercise.

Over the past four years, this alliance has matured into one of the most exciting developments in phone photography, and with the release of the latest flagship, the OPPO Find X8 Ultra is their most ambitious device to date. Oppo and Hasselblad seem closer than ever to delivering on a bold promise to build the 'ultimate camera phone'.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The collaboration between the two companies has been one of rich technical co-development. With each new generation of the Find series, OPPO and Hasselblad’s teams have worked in collaboration to fuse mobile innovation with the color science and optical philosophy that made Hasselblad legendary.

I first got a taste of this last year at Paris Photo, where I brought the OPPO Find X8 Pro with me. I didn’t expect it to replace my camera, but the truth is it massively surprised me; not just with image quality, but with character.

This past couple of weeks, I’ve been lucky enough to spend time with the newer Find X8 Ultra, and by some technical magic, it packs even more punch.

At the heart of this device is a culmination of Hasselblad’s signature aesthetic and OPPO’s boundary-pushing tech. Key features such as the Hasselblad Natural Color Solution has been re-engineered for mobile and offers some of the most accurate and pleasing color reproduction I’ve seen on any smartphone.

There’s also Master Mode, my favourite feature that enables photographers full manual camera control and unlocks ultra-clear 50MP JPEG Max and 16-bit 50MP RAW Max formats. It’s designed to match the character of Hasselblad’s X2D, which is saying a lot.

The Find X8 Ultra’s imaging system is a leap in mobile imaging, and that’s not just my opinion. According to DXOMARK’s newly updated Smartphone Camera Protocol, the Find X8 Ultra currently ranks as the number one smartphone camera in the world, with a record-breaking overall score of 169. It also set new benchmarks in both photo and video sub-categories, adding further weight to OPPO’s imaging ambitions.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

In addition to the renewed partnership, the brands have also announced that they are currently working on the "next generation mobile imaging system", aiming to set a new benchmark for the capabilities of mobile imaging. No specific details have been announced just yet, but I for one, am waiting in anticipation.

OPPO, as a brand, feels it has a genuine appreciation and love for the art of photography, as in addition to bringing enhanced photography specs to phones, it also supports its community of creators. That ethos continues with the newly launched OPPO Photography Awards 2025, themed 'Super Every Moment'.

With over $100,000 in prizes and a global call for submissions, it’s an open invitation to creators worldwide to share their vision. I love this, not just as a photographer, but as someone who believes in democratising image-making.

All of this also reflects OPPO’s continued commitment to the European market, something that’s not always guaranteed in the fast-moving world of smartphone releases.

With every new release, OPPO and Hasselblad seem to push the limits further, and if they truly deliver on their promise to set a new benchmark in mobile imaging, we might be witnessing something special very soon.

