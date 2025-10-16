Oppo Find X9 Series confirms global launch to “inspire a new era of creativity”

Oppo has officially confirmed that its flagship Find X9 and Find X9 Pro smartphones will launch globally on October 28 at an event in Barcelona. Having already debuted in China, the series arrives with high expectations as Oppo looks to set new benchmarks for mobile imaging – and Oppo has dropped a few details on what we can expect from the global version of these devices.

While OnePlus might be going it alone – the Find X9 Series continues OPPO’s collaboration with Hasselblad, featuring the latest Hasselblad Master Camera System powered by the company’s in-house LUMO Image Engine. The Find X9 Pro introduces a 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto camera, co-developed with the Swedish camera maker to meet its standards for optical design and sensor calibration. Oppo says the system delivers improved detail and clarity across the zoom range, supported by computational photography that enhances tone and texture.

Pete Lau, Oppo’s Chief Product Officer, said: “Together with Hasselblad, we are taking a monumental leap forward in imaging quality with Find X9 Series. Combined with a refined design, extraordinary battery life, and the fast and smooth ColorOS 16, Find X9 Series is set to redefine the flagship experience and inspire a new era of creativity with mobile devices.”

When I reviewed the Oppo Find X8 Ultra earlier this year, I was hugely impressed by its camera performance and design – in fact, I described it as “the new king of phone photography”, praising its image quality, colour accuracy, and versatile lens system that rivals dedicated compact cameras. The only downside was that the phone wasn’t released outside of China. The Find X9 Series now looks set to build on that success, with strong telephoto capabilities and a further refined computational engine – and global availability.

Oppo Find X9 colors (Image credit: Oppo)

Both Find X9 Series models feature flat displays surrounded by ultra-thin 1.15mm symmetrical bezels. The Find X9 has a 6.59-inch panel, while the Find X9 Pro offers a larger 6.78-inch version. The Find X9 is available in Titanium Grey, Space Black, and Velvet Red, while the Pro comes in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal. Each model features a matte glass back and matte aluminium frame.

Video capabilities will include 4K recording at up to 120fps in Dolby Vision, with LOG recording and ACES colour management aimed at professional workflows. The phones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 3nm chipset and Oppo’s third-generation silicon-carbon batteries – 7025mAh on the Find X9 and 7500mAh on the Pro – which Oppo claims offer up to two days of average use.

With not long to go now until the full October 28 reveal, we don’t have long to wait to see if the Find X9 Series does enough to knock the Find X8 Ultra off the top spot.

