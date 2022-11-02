Fujifilm X-T5 hands-on review

The Fujifilm X-T5 is an evolution of the X-T series, rather than a revolution. It's a classically controlled SLR-style camera that puts photography first for serious enthusiasts. The X-T5 takes the much-loved Fujifilm X-T4 further in terms of resolution but is still ideal for shooters who want a lightweight camera with traditional controls – and an excellent 40.2MP resolution, 10-bit 4:2:2 video at 6.2K/30P and a new 3-way tilting touchscreen. In terms of the way that it looks, feels and handles, the X-T5 is in a class of its own.

Fujifilm used its third global X-Summit of 2022 to announce the Fujifilm X-T5. (and an XF30mm macro lens). A decent upgrade on one of Fujifilm's best-loved camera series, the X-T5 features a back-illuminated 40.2MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor and high-speed X-Processor 5 – the same as you'll find in the flagship Fujifilm X-H2 that launched earlier in the year.

Fujifilm has a challenge in creating a successor to the X-T4, released in 2020 to much acclaim. So does the X-T4 do enough to warrant an upgrade?

Its compact body is smaller and lighter than its predecessor, and the resolution has bumped up considerably from 26.1MP to 40.2MP, making it one of the highest-resolution APS-C cameras on the market. Then there's ISO125 as a standard sensitivity (compared to the X-T4's 160), the staggeringly fast shutter speed of 1/180000 sec, and ergonomically, a three-way tilting LCD (the X-T4 has a vari-angle design). The continuous shooting speed using the electronic shutter is 20fps, and while this doesn't match the X-H2S, it's still impressive.

The Fujifilm X-T5 is one of the best Fujifilm cameras you can buy and we're sure – after some proper test shots and lab testing – it'll be on our list of the best cameras for enthusiasts.

Fujifilm X-T5 Specifications

Sensor: 23.5mm x 15.6mm (APS-C) X-Trans CMOS 5 HR with primary color filter

Resolution: 40.2MP

Processor: X-Processor 5

ISO range: 125-12,800 (exp 64-51,200)

Shutter speeds: 1/180000-30secs (electronic)

Memory cards: 2 x SD/SDHX/SDHC slots

Image stabilizer: Up to 7 stops

Touchscreen: 3-inch tilting touchscreen

Viewfinder: 0.5-inch, 3.69M-dot OLED EVF, 100fps refresh

Continuous shooting: 15fps mechanical, 20fps electronic (1.29x crop)

AF: 100% phase detection autofocus pixels. -7EV.

Video: 10-bit 4:2:2 video at 6.2K/30P, 4K/60p webcam mode

Weight: 476g (body only)

Fujifilm X-T5 Features

Fujifilm is thinking about photographers more than hybrid shooters when it comes to the features of the X-T5 and that's no bad thing, given that the series has a loyal following of X-T aficionados. Boring bits first, the camera has a micro HDMI port, 3.5mm microphone jack, and a dual UHS card slot for two SD cards like the X-T4 (the X-H2S has CFexpress Type B and UHS-II SD memory card slots).

It has 5-axis in-body image stabilization of up to 7 stops (up from the X-T4's 6.5-stop in-body image stabilizer) and the IBIS mechanism can also be used to shift the camera’s image sensor in high precision to facilitate the Pixel Shift Multi-Shot function. Pixel Shift Multi-Shot can generate images with a whopping 160 million pixels – ideal for archival shots or even commercial product photography.

This year's newly introduced X-TransTM CMOS 5 HR sensor allows for a greater number of phase detection pixels than the X-T4, for better AF-S focus on a high-frequency subject, for genres like landscape photography and portraiture. Autofocus also gets a boost from an improved AF prediction algorithm, for more stable focusing in the AF-C mode (the continuous mode which can track subjects. Deep learning is now capable of detecting animals, birds, cars, motorcycles, airplanes and trains, with potentially more to come in future firmware updates.

And let's not forget the X-Processor 5. Because the new processor is about 20% more efficient than the X-T4, battery life gets a boost to a quoted 740 frames in economy mode.

Other features for stills photography (and there are plenty) include the HEIF image format, for 10-bit image quality but 30% smaller files than JPEGs. There's also Smooth Skin Effect, which automatically smooths skin tones, and Auto White Balance based on Deep Learning technology.

Like the X-Pro3 and X-T4, the X-T5 comes with Film Simulation modes, which offer a selection of in-camera 'looks'. Here, you get 19 Film Simulation presets, which are designed to emulate (quite successfully) photographic films.

(Image credit: Lauren Scott)

Although the X-T5 isn't billed as a hybrid camera, it's no slouch when it comes to movie capabilities. You get 6.2K movies at 30P in 4:2:2 10-bit color, but also the 4K HQ mode, which uses 6.2K over-sampling to produce high-quality video.

F-log is Fuji’s proprietary log format, and it can be used to preserve more dynamic range and tonality from the sensor when recording video. The X-T5 supports F-Log2, a format that is wider than F-Log, expanding the dynamic range to 13+ stops.

RAW video output from the X-T5 can be recorded as 12-bit Apple ProRes RAW at frame sizes up to 6.2K and frame rates up to 29.97fps, but that's when combined with an ATOMOS HDMI device. With Blackmagic Design Video Assist 12Gs, the RAW video output from the camera can be recorded as Blackmagic RAW at up to 6.2K and 29.97fps. There's also a new menu for movie mode.

Fujifilm X-T5 Build

(Image credit: Lauren Scott)

The X-T5 handles in much the same as its predecessors, favoring manual dials in sensible positions to help you to take full control of your image-making. On the top of the camera, there are three dials to set the shutter speed, ISO and exposure compensation. On the shutter speed dial, there's a switch to go between stills and movie recording, while the shooting mode (continuous, single, etc) can be switched from the bottom of the ISO dial.

Like all X-T series cameras, there's no top plate LCD to display settings. If you're like me and enjoy being able to see your settings on a screen, then the X-H2 might be better fit. This all comes down to preference, though. If you enjoy the idea of "traditional photography," then the dial layout should work well for you, as it means that you think more carefully about exposure settings and controls.

The design means that the camera settings are always visible, tactile and can even be changed without powering up the camera. Unlike the best DSLRs you don't need (or get) a mode dial, which can be confusing at first but it's something that you get used to with practice.

(Image credit: Lauren Scott)

(Image credit: Lauren Scott)

The back of the X-T5 camera remains similar to the X-T4, with Menu, AF On and a Bin button, among the familiar tactical arrows for navigating the camera. What's very different is the 1.84-million-dot three-way tilting LCD, which Fujifilm has brought in to help shoot at a wider variety of heights and angles compared to the vari-angle screen on the X-T4.

The X-T5’s dimensions are more in line with the X-T1 than any of the others, and it’s only half a millimeter taller. Weight-wise the X-T5 is 50g lighter than the X-T4, but 100g heavier than the X-T1 because of the newer stabilization systems inside. It certainly doesn't feel hefty in your hand, and I could see it being the perfect weight for street photography and travel.

The X-T5 has a very nice tactile grip, but it's much easier to use with compact lenses than say, the Fujinon 150-600mm telephoto. Fortunately, there's the option to buy a separate X-T5 MHG-XT5 metal hand grip available for £129.00, which should make it easier to hand-hold the camera with a large lens.

(Image credit: Lauren Scott)

The X-T1 was released in 2014, followed by the X-T2 (2016), X-T3 (2018) and X-T4 (2020) (Image credit: Fujifilm X-T5)

Fujifilm X-T5 Early verdict

You might be wondering why you'd buy the Fujifilm X-T5 over the X-H2 – as they both share the same sensor and processor. What’s the difference? There's a major ergonomic difference between the two cameras, as the X-H2 has a mode dial while the X-T5 has a shutter dial.

The X-H2 also has a bigger buffer, better movie functionality and can shoot up to 8K, with a better viewfinder. Because of the higher buffer, the X-H2 also has a CFExpress card slot. But it's about £200 more expensive.

So it really comes down to what you want and what shoot. The X-T5 is a more 'traditional' enthusiast camera in both looks and handling, while the X-H2 is for professionals. Both will take Fujifilm X-mount lenses.

We weren't able to take the X-T5 out for sample images at the launch event, but we'll have a full production version for testing within the week. We'll bring you comprehensive stills and video samples, plus our usual lab testing so that you can see how the camera performs in real life.

So far though, it feels like the Fujifilm X-T5 is a welcome evolution of the X-T series, rather than a revolution. It's a classically controlled SLR-style camera that puts photography first for serious enthusiasts. The X-T5 takes the much-loved Fujifilm X-T4 further in terms of resolution but is still ideal for shooters who want a beautiful, lightweight camera with traditional controls.