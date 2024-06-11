Have Apple and Blackmagic just changed the future of cinema forever?

By
published

Blackmagic announces the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera – the world's first camera dedicated to the Apple Vision Pro

Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera
(Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

Apple announced a lot of software developments yesterday during the WWDC 2024, keynote which was introduced by Apple CEO Tim Cook. Apple developers (and fans) were shown briefly a new immersive cine camera in development from Blackmagic Design – the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera while Apple alluded to the idea of 3D content available through Vision OS for the Vision Pro augmented reality headset.

Since the conference, renowned cinema camera manufacturer Blackmagic Design has officially announced not just the world’s first commercial camera system designed to capture Apple Immersive Video, but an entire end-to-end workflow including updates to DaVinci Resolve which will introduce a new way to consume cinema.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

