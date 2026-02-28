Women in photography: Join a 15,000-strong network that celebrates and supports your work!

Discover how SheClicks brings together 15,000+ photographers across the UK to share knowledge, build confidence, and celebrate success

With more than 15,000 members, SheClicks has become one of the most influential UK networks for female photographers and shooters who identify as women.

And the women-led photography community is returning to The Photography & Video Show 2026 – you can say hello at stand C66 or watch the SheClicks Awards live on March 14 from 14:00 on the Analogue Stage.

This year's stand is – again – a welcoming space for women to connect, ask questions, and feel part of something bigger.

A safe space in a big industry

Founded by photography journalist Angela Nicholson, SheClicks was created to offer something many women felt was missing: a friendly, supportive environment where photographers of all levels could share work, get technical advice, and celebrate achievements without judgment.

"Support is at the heart of SheClicks," says Nicholson. "It's about having a friendly space where you can ask questions without feeling that you shouldn't be asking them – and connecting with like-minded photographers."

The SheClicks stand acts as a meeting point: somewhere to pause, chat, and meet fellow photographers face-to-face.

Find SheClicks at stand C66 at The Photography and Video Show 2026 (Image credit: SheClicks)

Why to visit and join SheClicks at the show

1. A supportive space to ask anything

No question is "too basic." No achievement is "too small."



Members range from beginners to experienced photographers, with many who shoot regularly for pleasure, growth and creative expression.

At SheClicks, the atmosphere is built around encouragement, not ego. It's a space where curiosity is welcomed.

2. Useful advice from women

SheClick supports photographers across every genre – but what makes it different is perspective.

The technical advice shared is grounded in real-world use by women. It's about what works and not just what's trending.

3. Step outside your comfort zone

Growth rarely happens inside your comfort zone.

SheClicks actively encourages members to enter competitions, submit images to magazines, or finally share their work more publicly.

Seeing other members stepping out of their comfort zone makes it less intimidating to try yourself.

4. Finding friends in the real-world

SheClicks began online, but it doesn't stay there.

The community organizes free meetups across the UK, from park photo walks to National Trust visits. There are also webinars, workshops and even international photography trips.

It's more than improving your photographic skills. It's about finding creative friendships.

5. Getting inspired through like-minded people

Photography is personal. It's how you see the world – being surrounded by people who understand that – who get excited about new ideas, composition, or light – is energizing.

The SheClicks experience is centered around photography, but the real magic often happens in conversations. Ideas spark. Confidence builds. Inspiration multiples.

For more information and inspiration, visit the SheClicks website.

You might like...

Browse the best cameras for beginner and the best professional cameras.