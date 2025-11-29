Save 40% on Photography & Video Show tickets – for Black Friday weekend only!
The UK's biggest and best show on all things photography and videography is just around the corner – and you can save a packet on the entry price with this deal
Our biggest discount of the year is here – for a limited time only, you can save 40% off standard entry tickets to The Photography & Video Show 2026. Simply enter the code BLKFRI26* to claim your discount. But hurry – this deal expires Sunday, 30 November.
It's the premier show about photography, video, and everything related, packed with inspiring talks, brilliant show deals, and your chance to get your hands on the latest and greatest kit! You know you're going to go, so you might as well save yourself some cash with this money-saving early bird deal with the discount code BLKFRI26!
The show opens its doors between March 14-17, 2026 at the NEC, Birmingham. You'll be able to explore the latest cameras, tripods, lenses, video set-ups, and compare album and wall art products from 250+ brands – all at exclusive show prices.
The biggest names in the industry will take to the stage to deliver inspiring talks and live demos to help you learn, create, and elevate your craft.
And you'll be able to immerse yourself in our Creator Playground's fun and quirky sets to create, share, and connect with fellow creatives!
*The code to use is BLKFRI26, enter this code in section 2. Discount applies to advance adult entry and concession rate tickets, but cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotion. The code expires at midnight GMT on 30 November 2025 and applies only to new bookings.
