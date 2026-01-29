Get 20% off tickets for The Photography & Video Show with our exclusive money-saving code!

Tickets are on sale NOW for The Photography & Video Show 2026, the imaging mega-event taking place in Birmingham, England, from March 14-17 at the NEC.

And we're pleased to be able to offer Digital Camera World readers a 20% discount on their tickets, using our exclusive code!

You can find everything you need to know about The Photography & Video Show over on the official website, but in short you can expect over 250 of the biggest and best brands in photography, videography and post-production.

The likes of Canon, Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm, OM System, Pentax, Ricoh and Insta360 will show off their newest cameras, while Sigma, Sirui, Tamron and Laowa will bring their latest lenses. Rotolight, Profoto, Amaran, Godox and co will literally shed a light on their cutting-edge lighting products, and analog photography will be represented by companies like Ilford, Paterson, Alfie Cameras, and Analogue Wonderland! Here's the current list of exhibitors.

In addition to all the latest kit, from cameras and lenses to tripods and gimbals to bags and printers, you'll be able to make big savings thanks to exclusive show-only price-busting deals from retailers London Camera Exchange and Wex Photo Video.

Not to mention my personal favorite part of the show: the incredible Aladdin's cave of used camera kit run by the Disabled Photographers' Society, which is an amazing place to donate old kit and pick up some classic cameras and hidden treasure!

And you'll also have the chance to listen to some of the biggest and best names in photography, from top professionals to leading video experts, celebrity photographers to successful YouTubers, and brand ambassadors and world-class trainers and educators. Check out the current speaker lineup here.

To save 20% on your tickets, visit the link below and use the code DCW26 – and if you spot the DCW team on the show floor, please do come and say hello!

(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

You can expect to see the best mirrorless cameras from all the big brands, including everything from the best professional cameras to the best cameras for beginners.