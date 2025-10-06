10 Years of Remembering Wildlife: the latest book in photo conservation series is on sale now

The tenth book in the Remembering Wildlife conservation series has just gone on sale.

'10 Years of Remembering Wildlife' includes some of the best images from the previous books, together with a new section that showcases the pangolin – the world's most trafficked mammal.

A 200-page hardback, 10 Years of Remembering Wildlife is the biggest book in the series so far.

Contributing professional wildlife photographers include Marsel van Oosten, Frans Lanting, Greg du Toit, Jonathan and Angela Scott, and many more.

Proceeds from '10 Years of Remembering Wildlife' will be allocated to conservation projects for pangolin and the other species in the series.

Buyers of the book can also view the 20 winning images from 2025's Remembering Wildlife competition that featured on Digital Camera World and in issue 294 of Digital Camera magazine.

'10 Years of Remembering Wildlife' is on sale now, with an official launch event to follow on 8 October, at the Royal Geographical Society in Kensington, London.

The launch event will focus on pangolin conservation and wildlife photography and is a hybrid event (live and online). Click here for more details and to book tickets.

Attendees will hear inspiring talks from keynote speakers Lisa Hywood, CEO & Founder of the Tikki Hywood Foundation; Will Burrard-Lucas, British wildlife photographer, author and founder of Camtraptions Ltd; and Margot Raggett MBE.

Online viewers will also be treated to exclusive content before the event and during the interval.

'10 Years of Remembering Wildlife' costs approx $75 / £59.50 and copies can be purchased here.

Before going on sale, we caught up with Margot and asked her to look back on 10 years of Remembering Wildlife…

A Temminck's Pangolin, taken in the Okonjima Nature Reserve, Namibia, by Naun Amable Silva of Peru (Image credit: © Naun Amable Silva / Remembering Wildlife)

To date, Remembering Wildlife has raised more than $1.585m (£1.23m) for conservation projects. In 2016, when you were moved to take action after seeing elephants being poached in Kenya, did you ever dream that your idea could go on to achieve what it has? Not at all. When I created the first book, I thought it would be a one-off project. My ambition back then was simply to raise £100,000. To see that evolve into over $1.585m (£1.23m) raised today is beyond anything I imagined. It shows what's possible when you pursue a good idea with dedication, passion and consistent hard work over time. The impact can far exceed your original hopes.

To what do you attribute the success of the series? The incredible photography has showcased the threat to some species, but is there more to it than that? Absolutely. The photography is at the heart of the series, but the real success lies in the way the project has resonated with so many people: photographers who wanted to use their talent to make a difference; animal lovers who felt powerless but longed to help; conservationists eager to elevate awareness of their species; they all found common ground in the Remembering Wildlife series. Over the years, it has grown into a global community of wildlife advocates, united by their passion and love for the natural world. Their encouragement and unwavering support have given this project a momentum that I never could have foreseen.

A white-bellied pangolin in the Garamba National Park, DR Congo, Africa, by Marcus Westberg (Sweden). (Image credit: © Marcus Westberg / Remembering Wildlife)

Does any particular one of the books – or the species featured in them – stand out more for you than others? That's always a really difficult question, much like asking a parent to choose a favorite child. For me, it's almost always the latest book that I've been immersed in. At the moment, I've fallen deeply in love with pangolins. They are extraordinary, endearing animals, and yet so many people know so little about them. That makes me fiercely protective of their future. Creating this special 10-year anniversary book, which also features some of the most exceptional images from across the series, has been a labor of love. I genuinely believe that – and I don't say this lightly – it could be the most beautiful wildlife photography book that has ever been produced.

An Indian pangolin in Matale, Sri Lanka, by wildlife photographer Heshan Peiris (Sri Lanka). (Image credit: © Heshan Peiris / Remembering Wildlife)

Tell us more about the 10 Years of Remembering Wildlife book – who appears in it, and who has written the introduction and foreword? As with all our books, I wrote the introduction. I see it as my opportunity to reflect on the journey so far – where we began, why I've continued, and how the series has grown. It's a very personal piece, straight from the heart. The foreword is by Jonathan and Angela Scott, who are both mentors to me and dear friends, as well as extraordinary conservationists and photographers. We're also fortunate to include specialist contributions in this volume, such as Dr Wendy Panaino's essay on pangolin behaviour and Lisa Hywood's insights from the Tikki Hywood Foundation. The book itself is divided into two sections: the first one celebrates pangolins and the other showcases the most iconic images from across our whole 10-year journey.

This section features the work of acclaimed names including Frans Lanting, Art Wolfe, Will Burrard-Lucas, Marcel van Oosten and many others, alongside stunning photographs from lesser-known, but equally talented, wildlife photographers. We even included a public vote to shape some of the final selections. Collectively, the result is a breathtaking celebration of both wildlife and human creativity.

A white-bellied pangolin in the Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, Uganda, Africa, by Pete Oxford (South Africa). (Image credit: © Pete Oxford / Remembering Wildlife)

What is it like to have worked with some of the world's leading wildlife photographers for the past 10 years? It has been an immense privilege. What strikes me most, and continues to inspire me, is how humble and generous these photographers are. There's very little ego, just a deeply shared desire to contribute to conservation. Over time, many of them have become friends. Their work is constantly inspiring – in fact, it often reminds me to expand my own perspective. For example, while I tend to focus on close-up portraits, I've been profoundly moved by more expansive images, where animals like tigers are a small presence within a greater landscape. This diversity of vision strengthens the series and pushes me to grow as a photographer, too.

A Temminck’s pangolin in the Okonjima Nature Reserve, Namibia, Africa, by Tom Mason (United Kingdom). (Image credit: © Tom Mason / Remembering Wildlife)

Why did you choose pangolins for 10 Years of Remembering Wildlife? Pangolins are the most trafficked mammals on Earth. In the decade we've been producing these books, it's estimated that a staggering one million pangolins have been poached. That alone is tragedy enough, but what makes them so heartbreaking is their vulnerability. Their instinct for self-defense by curling into a ball is tragically ineffective against human predators, who can simply pick them up and carry them away. I've spent time with rescued pangolins and they are astonishingly endearing – curious, gentle and affectionate. To see them treated cruelly, even kicked around like footballs by poachers, is almost unbearable. They are poached primarily for their meat, which is considered a delicacy, and for their scales, which are used in traditional medicine. With eight species – four in Asia and four in Africa – the Asian populations have been hardest hit but Africa is under immense pressure, too. Pangolins desperately need a global platform. By dedicating this 10-year milestone to them, I hope we can help bring them the attention they so urgently deserve.

Margot Raggett on location in Africa (Image credit: © Margot Raggett)

How will you use the donations from the 10th book to help preserve pangolins? As always, proceeds will be directed toward conservation efforts for the featured species, in this case, pangolins. We are committed to supporting organisations such as the Tikki Hywood Foundation, as well as initiatives like The Pangolin Project in Kenya, which is striving to protect one of the last habitats of the giant ground pangolin – a species with fewer than 50 individuals left in the country. These efforts are critical, and we are honored to help their protection work.

(Image credit: © Tristan Dicks / Remembering Wildlife)

'10 Years of Remembering Wildlife' is a 200-page hardback book that's perfect for your coffee table at home. As it is produced to a very high standard, printed on top quality art paper, the photographs are presented at their very best.

Buy a copy and do your bit for wildlife conservation. '10 Years of Remembering Wildlife' costs approx $75 (£59.50) and copies can be purchased here.