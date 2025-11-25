Fish face-off! How the Nikon D850 and Nikkor 8-15mm fisheye lens captured this dramatic shot in crystal-clear detail

Titled Der Kuss (The Kiss), Hungarian photographer Ferenc Lorincz's striking image shows what appears to be an aquatic romance between a common carp and its domesticated mirror carp cousin in Lake Čierna Voda, Slovakia.

The fish face each other with mouths nearly touching against a stunning turquoise backdrop. Although actually, as Lorincz has revealed, this is more likely defensive posturing triggered by close proximity than any tender exchange.

Either way, the stunning image recently earned a Highly Commended in the Underwater World category of the GDT European Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition; a testament to both its technical excellence and compelling narrative. So how was it made?

Camera, lens and housing

Lorincz chose the Nikon D850 for this shot. First released in 2017, this DSLR camera remains popular among wildlife shooters, as it offers the detail needed to resolve every scale and texture while maintaining the fast performance to capture fleeting moments.

The back-illuminated sensor design and lack of anti-aliasing filter are crucial for underwater photography, where light absorption and scatter quickly degrade image quality. At ISO 200, Lorincz ensured maximum sharpness while providing enough sensitivity for the underwater environment.

As for glass, he selected a Nikkor 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5 fisheye; an ultra-wide lens that allowed him to get remarkably close to his subjects while capturing environmental context.

Fisheye lenses are popular in underwater photography because they minimize the water between lens and subject, reducing color cast and clarity issues. The extreme field of view also creates an immersive quality that pulls viewers into the scene.

To protect the D850 underwater, Lorincz used a Subal housing, which is widely regarded as the gold standard for professional underwater photography. These precision-engineered aluminum underwater housings provide full camera control access while maintaining complete waterproof integrity.

Lighting presented another challenge. Water absorbs light rapidly, particularly red wavelengths, which is why underwater scenes often appear blue-green without artificial light. Lorincz deployed two Ikelite underwater strobes to restore natural color and create separation between his subjects and the background.

Meeting the moment

Capturing a great shot, of course, is about more than just using the right gear. Shooting this scene required exceptional timing and underwater fieldcraft. Carp can be skittish, and getting close enough for an ultra-wide lens to work while maintaining natural behavior is challenging. The defensive interaction Lorincz captured lasted only moments, requiring quick reflexes and intimate knowledge of aquatic behavior.

The resulting image succeeds on multiple levels: technically flawless, compositionally strong, narratively engaging.

The "kiss" draws viewers in, while the reality (defensive action rather than affection) adds depth to the story. It's a reminder that in wildlife photography, the most compelling images often reveal behaviors that challenge our human interpretations.

Finally, for photographers wondering whether older cameras remain relevant, this shot provides a compelling answer. In skilled hands with quality support equipment, the Nikon D850 continues to produce stunning results.

Combined with the right lens, housing, and lighting setup, even a camera approaching its eighth year on the market can capture award-winning underwater imagery that rivals anything shot on newer bodies.

