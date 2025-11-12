This heartwarming family portrait took hours to capture on camera in one of the earth's harshest environments – now a prestigious award winner
This photographer spent hours lying on the ice to let penguins get comfortable, shot with a Canon EOS R and 100-500mm super telephoto
The 30th annual Nature's Best International Awards drew entries from photographers around the globe across 11 categories, celebrating the beauty and diversity of the natural world. The competition honors both professionals and amateurs, showcasing outstanding talent while raising awareness of environmental and wildlife conservation.
This year's overall winner is a passionate wildlife photographer from Ontario, Canada. Thomas Vijayan has been awarded the Grand Prize for the image Emperor Penguin Family – a heartwarming portrait of a chick nestled within the embrace of its devoted parents amidst the icy Antarctic expanse.
Captured in Antarctica, Vijayan shot the image handheld with Canon's professional mirrorless EOS R3, paired with the RF 100-500 mm f/4.5-7.1L IS USM lens, at 1/16000 sec, f/7.1, ISO 125.
The story behind the shot
Before taking the shot, Vijayan spent hours lying flat on the ice, allowing the penguins to grow comfortable with his presence.
Vijayan explained, "Gradually, I began to photograph them from various angles, capturing their intimate interactions. This particular image holds a special place in my heart as it portrays the profound familial affection shared among these remarkable birds.
"Emperor penguins in Antarctica epitomize extraordinary familial bonds. Within the icy expanse, these majestic creatures orchestrate a delicate symphony of cooperation and nurturing to safeguard their chicks against the unforgiving polar conditions. Both parents actively engage in the intricate dance of parenthood, alternating between egg incubation and foraging expeditions in the icy depths.
"Within their synchronized embrace, the chicks find solace, nestled in the warmth of their devoted parents amid the icy wilderness. This tender display of familial unity speaks volumes about the resilience and fortitude of life in one of the harshest environments on Earth."
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
The gear
The Canon EOS R3
Vijayan used the Canon EOS R3, Canon's cutting-edge professional mirrorless camera built for speed and precision in extreme environments. The R3's class-leading weather sealing, in-body stabilization, and responsive Eye Control AF (autofocus) ensured the parents' gentle poses remained sharply focused despite the icy wind and unpredictable environment.
Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1L IS USM
Paired with the RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.2 L IS USM lens – a premium super-telephoto zoom designed for versatility and endurance – the setup provided both reach and precision. The lens's heat shield coating and robust build were invaluable in Antarctica's subzero glare, where condensation and frost can easily obscure lesser equipment.
Emperor Penguin Family and other winning images will be featured in the Winter Special 2025 30th Anniversary Edition of Nature's Best Photography magazine. To explore more winners, visit the Nature's Best Photography website.
You might like...
Browse the best cameras for wildlife photography, and the best lenses for bird photography and wildlife.
Looking for competitions to enter? Here are 10 global photo contests now open for entries from November to January.
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, Kim explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. Through her features, tutorials, and gear reviews, she aims to encourage readers to explore the medium more deeply and embrace its full creative potential.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.