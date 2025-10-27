What happens when you remove color? Marvel at the magic of monochrome photography with these world-class black & white winners
From raw wildlife portraits to striking abstract architecture, the Exposure One Awards winners prove how powerful photography can be – without a single drop of color
Black and white photography has long been celebrated for its ability to cut through distraction – revealing raw emotion, striking composition, and the very essence of visual storytelling. Now, the Exposure One Awards 2025 has unveiled its latest winners, highlighting just how powerful this monochrome medium continues to be.
This year's edition was the most internationally diverse to date, with photographers from 64 countries submitting work. Spanning both professional and non-professional categories, the winners were selected across more than 10 genre-based categories – from architectural abstractions to candid street scenes and engaged photojournalism.
The Exposure One Awards 2025 were judged by a respected panel of experts from institutions including the Leica Gallery, Aperture, SFMoMA, Photo Basel, and more. Their collective eye honed in on images that push creative boundaries while staying rooted in storytelling excellence. If you want to discover more winners, visit the Exposure One Awards website.
International Photographer of the Year
Lux by Arturo Gómez Sierra
Overall Contest Winner: International Photographer of the Year
Category: Architecture – Professional – Photographer of the Year
This striking series demonstrates just how effectively monochrome contrast can direct the viewer's eye. With high contrast and carefully controlled exposure – arguably the hardest part of working in black and white – this piece manages to be both bold and balanced.
Discover of the year
Timeless Lines by Dulcie May
Overall Contest Winner: International Discovery of the Year
Category: Minimalism – Non-professional – Silver
Through minimalism in both tone and form, the work shows how restraint in composition can lead to a more powerful visual experience. Captured in stark monochrome, the light and shadow transform the contours of the body into a landscape. Vulnerable and powerful, the image in all its simplicity and complexity, holds a kind of eternal presence.
Photographer of the Year: Wildlife
the philosopher by Stafford Robinson
Category: Wildlife – Professional – Photographer of the Year
"It is such an honour to win Photographer of the Year in an exclusive group of professional photographers from 64 countries."
Photographer of the Year: Aerial
Bulevardi by Paulo Dos Santos Sousa
Category: Aerial – Professional – Photographer of the Year
From above, the wide, structured Bulevardi i Ri, in Tirana, slices through the city like a sharp line of progress, contrasting vividly with the narrow, winding roads of the older neighborhoods it intersects.
Discovery of the Year: Wildlife
The Rhino and the Flock of Birds by Alessandro Marena
Category: Wildlife – Non-Professional – Discovery of the Year
"Africa's diverse landscapes and fascinating creatures have become a central focus of my work, capturing the timeless beauty of the natural world through the lens of black and white photography. "
Discovery of the Year: Architecture
Framed Time by Haochen He
Category: Architecture – Non-Professional – Discovery of the Year
Old eaves cradle a rising tower in Chongqing – past and present aligned in silent symmetry.
