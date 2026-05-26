This film-inspired compact camera is winning awards – but not everyone agrees

Here's why the compact camera won another major honor and why some shooters can't get their head around it

A retro-inspired compact camera has won another major award – but it continues to divide photographers.

Following its win at the iF Design Awards, the Fujifilm X Half – also known as the X-HF1 – impressed editors at the Camera Grand Prix 2026 with its unique concept, offering a film-camera-like shooting experience despite being a digital camera.

However, the X Half has sparked ongoing debates in the photographer community – and not everyone is convinced by its approach.

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Editor's Choice R&D Award: Fujifilm X Half

Selected from products released in the Japanese market between April 01 2025 and March 31 2026, the Editor's Choice R&D Award goes to the Fujifilm X Half (Image credit: Camera Grand Prix 2026 / CJPC)

The Camera Grand Prix 2026 published the editor's reasons for awarding the Fujifilm X Half.



"The Fujifilm X Half is a new concept compact digital camera inspired by the half-frame format of film cameras, primarily designed for vertical shooting. Its small and lightweight design (240g) and appearance reminiscent of film cameras make it particularly popular with younger generations due to its ease of use in everyday life.

"It features unique filter effects such as 'Expired Film,' 'Mirror,' and 'Light Leak.' Furthermore, it includes a 'Film Camera Mode' that lacks live view display and image playback functions, requiring the user to wind the film lever to take the next shot."

Why this compact camera isn't for every photographer

The X Half leans into nostalgia and fun, offering a more creative, less technical approach to photography (Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

The Fujifilm X Half has sparked plenty of debate since its launch. It's often divisive, but is undeniably one of the most talked-about compact cameras of the past year.

When it was announced in May 2025, it caught the attention of photographers and enthusiasts thanks to its half-frame-inspired concept and nostalgic, film-like approach to digital photography.

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The camera includes unconventional features such as two-in-one diptychs and a dedicated Film Camera Mode. However, it divided opinion so strongly that it even appeared on DCW's "worst cameras of 2025" list.

As Adam Waring put it: "This camera brings all the inconvenience of film into the digital age and charges a small fortune for it. Not only that, but it simulates one of the sorriest episodes of the film days: the half-frame camera."

With film simulations and effects, images shot with the Fujifilm X Half are full of character (Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

At a time when manufacturers have increased the cost of compact cameras, critics have argued that the X Half feels expensive, for that is essentially a creatively focused camera with modest specifications.

At one point, the camera was even bundled as a free gift at US retailer Adorama with purchases of the Fujifilm X-T5 with the XF 16-80mm f/4.0 R OIS WR kit. Fujifilm later reduced the price from $849 to $649 in the US, and from £649 to £549 in the UK.

While the price cut was welcomed, it also raised questions about demand and positioning. Despite the criticism, the X Half is still praised for its nostalgic appeal, introducing film-inspired photography to a new generation of shooters.

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