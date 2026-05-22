As someone who reviews cameras and lenses for a living, I’ve seen quite a few lenses – but optics legend Zeiss is teasing an upcoming lens to be launched on June 2 – and it looks unlike anything else that I’ve ever seen.

The teaser comes from an event scheduled for June 2 at the Zeiss Lens Demo Center in Los Angeles, California. The event comes with a tagline, “Experience a new Horizon in Zeiss Lens Technology.” Zeiss is calling it “the next major advancement in lens technology.”

But what’s most curious about the upcoming event is the image. Zeiss has shared an image of a shadowy lens. As most teasers go, the image is rather par for the course – it’s standard practice to use lighting to hide details in a teaser image.

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But there’s enough detail there that has me thinking that the lens looks quite different from a classic lens shape for one key reason: There’s a large rectangular cut-out on the side. I can just make out the hint of some sort of controls or perhaps ports inside the cutout. I tried to brighten up the image a bit in Photoshop, but the shadows are just too dark to recover.

My guess? I’m thinking the cutout will house some sort of controls, but I could very well be surprised by what ends up coming from the announcement.

There’s one more key hint inside the event as to what this mysterious lens could be: The event is being hosted by Zeiss Cinematography. That makes it seem pretty clear that the launch will be a professional cinema lens rather than for stills.

Regardless, my curiosity is piqued, and I’m itching to see what’s in store, even if I never shoot with the lens in person but only see the results on my TV screen.

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The demo is scheduled for 6 PM to 9 PM PT on June 2, so I don’t have long to wait before seeing if my guess is correct.

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Take a look at the latest camera rumors for more insight on what gear could be on the horizon. Or, take a look at the best cinema lenses.