These "raw and honest" images bring modern Britain to the world – now honored with major photography award
This diaristic, snapshot-like photography captures everyday moments with poetic intimacy, making a significant contribution to international contemporary images
"Their experimental approach expands what photography is and how we experience it," says Anne-Marie Beckmann, director of the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation, about the work of artist Rene Matić.
Now Matić – based in London, England – has been announced as the winner of the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize 2026 for the exhibition As Opposed To The Truth (which the artist stylizes in all caps).
Founded in 1996 by The Photographers' Gallery, the Prize honors major contributions to contemporary photography in Europe over the past year.
Rooted in themes of identity, belonging, subculture, class and family, Matić's body of work presents a diaristic portrait of life in Britain. Shot in a snapshot-like photographic style, it captures the quiet poetry of everyday life with a sense of intimacy and observation.
"Their photography captures everyday life with tenderness and intimacy," Beckmann adds.
"The importance of chosen family and community shines through. Rene's photographs celebrate the togetherness of people – whether they are laughing, kissing or partying."
As Opposed To The Truth
The exhibition extends beyond photography to include installation and sound, with Matić combining images, found objects, film and audio into a layered portrait of contemporary life.
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Matić's practise spans photography, film and sculpture, coming together in what they describe as a space of 'rude(ness)' – a focus on the in-between.
Set against a context of rising right-wing populism and performative compassion, the work turns to interpersonal relationships as sites of resistance and care, exploring how people hold onto one another and live with vulnerability in relation to dominant 'truths.'
In As Opposed To The Truth, intimacy, desire and vulnerability function as tools for survival.
"Rene's deeply personal work is rooted in community and belonging – and their power both to heal and bring people together," says Shoair Mavlian, director of The Photographers’ Gallery and chair of the jury.
"Rene's raw and honest photographs bring a story of Britain today to audiences outside the UK."
Matić wins £30,000 (approximately $40,200 / AU$55,00) and their award-winning project – as well as this year's shortlisted works from Jane Evelyn Atwood, Weronika Gęsicka, and Amak Mahmoodian – is on show at the Photographers' Gallery in London until June 07 2026.
For more information, visit the Photographer's Gallery website.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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