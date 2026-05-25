One of Fujifilm's most popular mirrorless cameras is the Fujifilm X-M5 – so popular, in fact, that like the viral Fujifilm X100VI, it’s often hard to find in stock.

There’s a good reason for its popularity, with its affordable price and tiny design, but as a Fujifilm photographer it’s not the budget body that I would pick: I would choose the Fujifilm X-S20 instead.

There are two key reasons that the X-M5 is so trendy. First, it’s Fujifilm’s cheapest currently produced mirrorless, retailing for $999 in the US even when bundled with a lens.

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But the X-M5 is also incredibly small, so I think part of its success is down to the fact that it makes an excellent alternative to a compact camera. At just 12.5 oz body only, the X-M5 is quite portable for a mirrorless body.

The Fujifilm X-M5 (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

I’m not knocking the X-M5 – I think it’s a solid compact alternative and an entry-level option that still has a healthy dose of features, particularly for hybrid shooters. But, if I had to pick an affordable Fujifilm mirrorless right now, the X-S20 is the one that would win my attention.

The X-S20 has several things in common with the X-M5 – as well as the Fujifilm X-T30 III – including the same 26.1MP sensor, 20fps bursts and 6K video. But there are a couple of key reasons that I gravitate towards the X-S20 as a photographer.

The first reason that I’d save up a bit more for the X-S20 is that, unlike the X-M5, it still has a viewfinder. This does make the camera a bit larger in comparison, but it’s well worth it.

Viewfinders are much easier to see in bright sunlight and support a more ergonomic grip than framing the shot with the LCD screen. (The X-S20 also has a more comfortable grip than the X-M5.)

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Image stabilization is the other big reason to consider the X-S20, as the X-M5 lacks stabilization in the body.

I hate hauling tripods around, and stabilization helps me take crisper images in low light without one, as well as being a big help when using longer lenses. Stabilization is one of those features that tends to come at a higher price point, yet it’s exceptionally helpful for beginners.

Stabilization is also the reason why I’d pick the X-S20 over the more affordable X-T30 III – which bridges the gap between the X-M5 and the X-S20 in Fujifilm’s lineup and also has a viewfinder.

The XF 23mm f/2.8 R WR (Image credit: Hillary K Grigonis / Future)

But the reason that I’m tempted by the X-S20 right now is that B&H has it bundled with Fujifilm’s new pancake lens at a nice discount in the US.

The X-S20 is usually paired with the Fujifilm XC 15-45mm or the Fujifilm XF 16-50mm kit lenses, but the retailer has a bundle right now that includes the Fujifilm XF 23mm f/2.8 R WR.

This tiny pancake lens truly makes for a portable package, and the equivalent 34.5mm focal length with f/2.8 aperture is both versatile and a dream to shoot with!

Save $200 Fujifilm X-S20 with XF 23mm f/2.8: was $1,749 now $1,549 at BHPhoto The 23mm is a rather tiny pancake lens that makes Fujifilm’s mirrorless cameras feel far more like a compact camera – and the f/2.8 aperture isn’t bad for such a small lens either. On its own, the lens usually costs $500, but the bundle with the X-S20 is only $150 more than the body-only price. That's on top of a $200 discount on the body, so I think this is a great deal.

Fujifilm has a handful of more budget-friendly options, but the viewfinder and in-body stabilization would make the X-S20 an easy decision for me.

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