Rankin, Nile Rodgers and Raye among star-studded judging panel as Abbey Road Music Photography Awards 2026 opens for entries
Legendary punk photographer Roberta Bayley to receive the 2026 Icon Award at the Abbey Road Music Photography Awards
Abbey Road Studios has opened entries for the 2026 Abbey Road Music Photography Awards (MPAs), marking the fifth edition of the global competition dedicated to music photography – at which legendary punk photographer Roberta Bayley will be honored.
Free to enter and open to all photographers, the awards will culminate in a ceremony at Abbey Road on September 24 2026 as the studio continues to expand its wider Music Photography Accelerator program.
This year’s competition will be judged by a star-studded panel spanning music, photography and film, led by photographers Rankin and Platon alongside Nile Rodgers, Raye and Måneskin frontman Damiano David.
Since launching in 2022, the MPAs have grown into one of the industry’s most visible platforms for emerging music photographers.
“There’s something incredibly powerful about music photography,” said Abbey Road managing director, Sally Davies. “Those images stay with us and often become part of how we remember music itself.
"For me, the Music Photography Accelerator is about making sure we’re giving equal recognition to the creatives behind the lens.”
The 2026 awards include categories covering live music, portraiture, festivals, behind-the-scenes photography and underground music scenes, alongside a guest category celebrating 50 Years of Punk.
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Images entered into the open categories must have been taken during 2025, while the punk category is open to photographs from any year.
Winners will be revealed during the official ceremony at Abbey Road Studios in September, with shortlisted photographers also gaining exposure through exhibitions, workshops and networking opportunities thanks to the Accelerator Programme.
This year’s Icon Award will be presented to Roberta Bayley, whose photographs helped define the visual identity of New York’s punk movement during the 1970s. Bayley, known for documenting artists including Blondie, Iggy Pop and The Ramones, said she was “very honored” to receive the recognition.
Alongside the awards, Abbey Road will also launch its first Music Photography Festival in New York later this month, featuring exhibitions, workshops and portfolio reviews designed to support photographers working across music culture.
Entries for the Abbey Road Music Photography Awards 2026 are now open, with photographers from around the world invited to submit images across eight open categories. For more information and to enter, visit the official website.
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I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
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