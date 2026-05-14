The world's most high-octane photo contest is back! Prep your camera for battle

"The world’s most recognized adventure and action sports photography awards" is back – and it's starting a new chapter.

The Illume Awards, held for almost 20 years as the Red Bull Illume photo contest, is now open for entries. And it will expand its legacy by not only celebrating photographers, but also the environments in which they capture stories – so The Illume is teaming up with NGOs including Leave No Trace and World Bicycle Relief.

"The Illume continues its mission to celebrate photographers who go to extraordinary lengths to capture the spirit of adventure and action sports," says the organization.

"But this next chapter comes with a renewed focus. The Illume now shines its light on human-powered sports and protecting the places we are privileged to explore and photograph, from mountains and oceans to forests, deserts, and trails across the globe."

A post shared by The Illume (@theillumeawards) A photo posted by on

Since 2006, the competition has received almost a quarter of a million submissions from photographers all over the world, of all experience levels.

To broaden the spectrum and better represent this community, The Illume now features eight dedicated sports categories:

• Adventure

• Aerial

• Bike

• Climb

• Skate

• Snow

• Surf

• Trail

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Various • The Illume)

These join the contest's eight theme categories, enabling entrants to submit their images twice to double their chances of winning and their work to be recognized:

• Close-Up

• Emerging

• Innovation

• Lifestyle

• Masterpiece

• Playground

• RAW

• Spirit

The judging structure has also been expanded this year. A dedicated panel of five world-class judges, selected for their expertise within each sport, will judge the individual sports categories.

A total of 60 international judges will take part in the selection process, including previous Illume winners, athletes, and media representatives from media outlets like ESPN, Sports Illustrated DE, GQ and 500PX. I will also be a member of the judging team, representing Digital Camera World, as I have since 2001.

(Image credit: Lorenz Holder • The Illume)

Enter the contest

The Illume is open for entries until July 31 2026. The competition is free to enter and open to all levels of photographer, from amateur to professional.

Semifinalists and finalists will be announced in fall 2026, with 160 finalists being featured in physical The Illume Photobook and may be part of The Illume Exhibit Tour. The overall winner will be announced at the global award ceremony in December 2026.

Prizes include products from The Illume's media partners, including Leica cameras and Angelbird storage gear.

For more information and to enter, visit The Illume website.

(Image credit: The Illume)

You might also like…

Take a look at the best cameras for sports photography along with the best lenses for sports photography, along with the best action cameras to get the most extreme shots.