"I spent 10 days traveling through Botswana, living out of my car and moving through remote desert landscapes in complete isolation, focused entirely on photographing the night sky"
Armed with an astro-modified DSLR camera, this photographer crossed remote salt pans and captured ancient boabab trees beneath the Milky Way
An ancient island rising from the middle of Botswana's vast salt pans became the stunning backdrop for this 16-exposure image of the Milky Way, above towering boabab trees, captured by award-winning astrophotographer Stefano Pellegrini.
But reaching the remote location was far from easy. After struggling to find the route through the desert landscape, Pellegrini nearly gave up on the journey altogether. Everything changed when he spotted two Jeeps crossing the salt pan in the distance, and he decided to follow them.
Three intense hours later, Pellegrini found himself across the vast white landscape. The resulting image, Botswana Baobabs by Night, has now been selected for Capture the Atlas' 2026 Milky Way Photographer of the Year collection, which highlights 25 of the world's most striking astrophotography images.
How 'Botswana Baobabs by Night' was captured
Gear: Nikon D850 astro-modified, Irix 15mm
Accessories: Innorel KT254C tripod, MSM Nomad star-tracker
Exposure: Sky: Stacking of 4 tracked at 2min, f/4, ISO 800
Pelligrini explains: "I spent ten days traveling through Botswana, living out of my car and moving through remote desert landscapes in complete isolation, focused entirely on photographing the night sky.
"This location became the highlight of the trip: a small, ancient island rising from the middle of a vast salt pan.
"The island itself was covered with baobab trees, scattered in small groups or standing alone, each one offering a striking subject under the night sky. Many were naturally positioned beneath the Milky Way core early in the night, while others lent themselves to different compositions, including star trails.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
"This particular group stood out to me the most. Alone in the darkness, I took my time shaping the scene, using a torch to carefully light-paint the foreground.
"The final image is a blend of one exposure for the landscape, eleven for the light painting, and a stack of four tracked exposures for the sky, combined to balance detail and atmosphere."
You might like...
Capturing stunning images of the night sky and space starts with having the right gear. Check out our guides to the best cameras for astrophotography and the best lenses for astrophotography.
Looking for competitions to enter? Here are 10 global photo contests now open for entries from May to December.
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.