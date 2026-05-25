These are the best Memorial Day drone deals in 2026

Memorial Day is here, and the sales are well under way. As ever, this is one of the best days in the year to find a great deal on a drone - and take your photography and videomaking literally to a new heights!

This year, things are a little different. With parts shortages still rumbling through the supply chain, unavailability of the latest DJI drones, tariffs coming into force and price pressure mounting on the pro-level kit, it’s no longer just about finding a deal - it’s about finding the right deal before it vanishes.

From FPV thrill-seekers to aerial cinematographers, some of the best drones in the game are getting timely price cuts.

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Top US retailers

Amazon: Cheap prices on a lot of drones

Adorama: Big discounts on big drone brands

B&H Photo Video: Great deals on the best drones on the market

Best Buy: Sale on drones across the site

Walmart: Massive sales across many drones

Best memorial day drone deals

Great price Save 41% ($309) Skyrover X1 in Grey: was $758 now $449 at BHPhoto The Skyrover X1 is a compact and creator-friendly 4K drone that combines smooth gimbal-stabilized video, vertical shooting, and intelligent flight features, making it a great choice for travel, social media, and everyday aerial footage. Read more Read less ▼

5-Star Drone Save 33% ($530) DJI Mini 5 Pro Fly More Combo with DJI RC 2: was $1,599 now $1,069 at Amazon The DJI Mini 5 Pro is an 'ultralight' drone with a pro-quality 4K camera, AI tracking & safety features like collision sensors. This bundle includes a controller with a built-in screen and 3 batteries for up to 108 minutes of flight. It also includes an excellent bag and a set of ND filters. Read more Read less ▼

First time on sale Save $400 Antigravity A1 8K 360 drone - Infinity Bundle: was $1,999 now $1,599 at Adorama The Antigravity A1 8K 360 Drone Infinity Bundle is an innovative aerial camera kit that combines immersive 360-degree capture, high-resolution 8K video, and a complete accessory package, making it an exciting choice for creators who want a more dynamic way to shoot from the sky. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 HoverAir X1 Promax 8K: was $699.99 now $599.99 at Adorama The HoverAir X1 PROMAX 8K is a compact self-flying pocket drone that captures high-resolution aerial footage with minimal effort, making it a brilliant choice for travel, action clips, and hands-free content creation. Read more Read less ▼

outstanding savings Save $1,150 DJI Mavic 4 Pro: was $3,899 now $2,749 at BHPhoto The DJI Mavic 4 Pro is a flagship folding drone with a powerful triple-camera system, designed for creators who want high-end aerial image quality in a portable, travel-friendly package. Read more Read less ▼

Also see our pick of the best Memorial Day cameras deals