These are the best Memorial Day drone deals in 2026
The Memorial Day drone deals have taken off - land yourself a great deal!
Memorial Day is here, and the sales are well under way. As ever, this is one of the best days in the year to find a great deal on a drone - and take your photography and videomaking literally to a new heights!
This year, things are a little different. With parts shortages still rumbling through the supply chain, unavailability of the latest DJI drones, tariffs coming into force and price pressure mounting on the pro-level kit, it’s no longer just about finding a deal - it’s about finding the right deal before it vanishes.
From FPV thrill-seekers to aerial cinematographers, some of the best drones in the game are getting timely price cuts.
Top US retailers
Amazon: Cheap prices on a lot of drones
Adorama: Big discounts on big drone brands
B&H Photo Video: Great deals on the best drones on the market
Best Buy: Sale on drones across the site
Walmart: Massive sales across many drones
Best memorial day drone deals
The Skyrover X1 is a compact and creator-friendly 4K drone that combines smooth gimbal-stabilized video, vertical shooting, and intelligent flight features, making it a great choice for travel, social media, and everyday aerial footage.
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The DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo Plus with RC 2 Remote Controller is a premium compact drone kit that combines superb 4K video, intelligent tracking, extended flight time, and a screen-equipped controller, making it an excellent choice for travel, creators, and serious aerial photography.
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The DJI Mini 5 Pro is an 'ultralight' drone with a pro-quality 4K camera, AI tracking & safety features like collision sensors. This bundle includes a controller with a built-in screen and 3 batteries for up to 108 minutes of flight. It also includes an excellent bag and a set of ND filters.
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The Antigravity A1 8K 360 Drone Infinity Bundle is an innovative aerial camera kit that combines immersive 360-degree capture, high-resolution 8K video, and a complete accessory package, making it an exciting choice for creators who want a more dynamic way to shoot from the sky.
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The HoverAir X1 PROMAX 8K is a compact self-flying pocket drone that captures high-resolution aerial footage with minimal effort, making it a brilliant choice for travel, action clips, and hands-free content creation.
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The DJI Mavic 4 Pro is a flagship folding drone with a powerful triple-camera system, designed for creators who want high-end aerial image quality in a portable, travel-friendly package.
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Also see our pick of the best Memorial Day cameras deals
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For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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