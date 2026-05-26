Gered Mankowitz: Photographs charts The Rolling Stones and Jimi Hendrix photographer’s 65-year career

Few photographers are as synonymous with the music scene of the Sixties and Seventies as Gered Mankowitz. The London-born photographer is perhaps best known for capturing rock icons The Rolling Stones and Jimi Hendrix, but these incredible works only scratch the surface of a 65-year career.

In celebration of a truly legendary body of work that began in 1960, Mankowitz has teamed up with ACC Art Books to publish Gered Mankowitz: Photographs.

Image 1 of 3 Jimi Hendrix at Mason’s Yard studio, 1967 (Image credit: © Gered Mankowitz) Mick Jagger and his Aston Martin, Bryanston Mews East, 1966 (Image credit: © Gered Mankowitz) Annie Lennox, photoshoot for The Tourists’ second album Reality Effect, 1979 (Image credit: © Gered Mankowitz)

This unrivalled collection of his work was released on May 12, the eve of his 80th birthday, and is billed as "his most comprehensive book yet".

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Mankowitz got his big break when a photoshoot with Marianne Faithfull resulted in a gig as The Rolling Stones’ official photographer.

His career blossomed from there, where his subjects included a who’s who of celebrity royalty from Paul McCartney to Kate Bush and Elizabeth Taylor to Richard Burton.

Image 1 of 3 Kate Bush, photo session for her second album, Lionheart, 1978 (Image credit: © Gered Mankowitz) Joan Jett promotional shoot while she was in London recording her debut solo album, Old Chapel Studios, 1980 (Image credit: © Gered Mankowitz) ‘Boxer – Refreshes the Parts Other Beers Cannot Reach’, Old Chapel Studios, 1984 (Image credit: © Gered Mankowitz)

The photographs span over six decades of Mankowitz’s career, but the hardback tome doesn’t just contain his greatest hits; it also includes classic, rare and never-before-seen imagery. And while he is best known for his work with celebrity subjects, his award-winning commercial photography is on display, too.

It also includes a foreword by Annie Lennox, recollections from some very famous subjects and collaborators such as former Slade frontman Noddy Holder, Dave Stewart of Eurythmics, and Suzie Quatro, as well as personal insights from Mankowitz himself.

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Gered Mankowitz: Photographs book cover (Image credit: ACC Art Books Ltd)

The 336-page coffee table book measures 325 x 285mm, and features 233 color and 145 black-and-white illustrations. It has an RRP of $85 in the US and £65 in the UK. and , and is available now.

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