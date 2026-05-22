Beat SSD price rises by making your own portable hard drive
Terramaster's D1 portable SSD enclosure has incredible speed potential
In a world where every other tech news story seems to be about the rising price of flash memory, then you’ll probably know that portable SSDs now cost a fortune. But there is a possible solution: an SSD enclosure. This is simply the casing and USB electronics of a portable SSD, minus the SSD itself. You're then free to fit a compatible SSD of your choice, which could be especially useful if you happen to already have an internal SSD that’s no longer being used.
Some enclosures can be basic USB 3 designs that could significantly bottleneck the SSD within, but not the Terramaster D1. This uses a super-fast 40Gbps Thunderbolt 5 / USB4 interface, which is capable of delivering blistering transfer speeds. Terramaster's testing with a Samsung 990 Pro SSD connected to a Mac mini M4 yielded sequential read speeds of up to 3853MB/s, and a 3707MB/s write rate. If you're not rocking a Thunderbolt 5 / USB4 machine, the D1 is also backward compatible to USB2 or Thunderbolt 3, though naturally max transfer speeds will be reduced. The drive is compatible with standard NVMe M.2 2280 SSDs up to 8TB in capacity, and requires no separate power source - the USB/Thunderbolt connection provides power.
As for the enclosure itself, that's made almost exclusively from aerospace-grade aluminium, which combined with the large cooling fins should offer excellent heat dissipation. Judging by the press photos, the color also seems to match the finish of silver Mac products rather well. On the base are anti-slip rubber feet, and the design requires no cooling fan, so operation will be silent.
Terramaster also bundles its TDAS mobile app with the D1 which provides easy photo and videos backup direct from iOS and Android devices. Alternatively, TPC Backupper software offers automated, scheduled backups for Windows systems.
The Terramaster D1 SSD enclosure is available now, priced at $89.99/£109.99.
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Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
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