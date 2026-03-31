You won't believe what the 'dancing' subjects are in this photo that's just won a major wildlife award with a decade-old DSLR
The jury praised the photographer's creative shooting technique, captured on a decade-old dream DSLR – now earning the Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year title
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Wildlife and nature photography often focus on documenting animals and landscapes as we know them – but by embracing a more creative and abstract approach, one photographer has been awarded the Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year 2025 title.
The Scottish Nature Photography Awards (SNPA) has just announced its winners, with the overall title going to Toby Houlton for a striking long-exposure image. Judge Niall Irvine praised "the highlighted patterns created by the movement," adding that the subtle woodland textures in the background give the image "drama and impact."
To create the shot, Houlton used a DSLR first released in 2016, paired with a versatile 70-200mm zoom lens – but what exactly did he capture? If you've ever visited Scotland, you might recognise them. They are not a rare or exotic subject – but gnats, tiny flying insects transformed here into something unexpectedly beautiful.Article continues below
The story behind 'Dance of the Gnats'
Overall Winner Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year 2025
Category Winner Scottish Wildlife Behaviour
Dance of the Gnats by Toby Houlton
Gear: Nikon D500 + 70-200mm f/2.8 (unspecified model)
Exposure: 1/6sec, f/20, ISO 100
"My winning image was taken at Little Garve in Ross-shire. I had been walking back beside the river in the late afternoon, and there, in patches of dappled sun, the gnats were 'dancing'," explains SNPA winner Houlton.
"A moment of inspiration made me realise that taking an image with a slow shutter speed would create the amazing light trails, and the hint of the darker woodland behind would provide the sense of place.
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"The speed of these tiny dancers meant that multiple wingbeats were captured in the exposure, creating the patterns."
For more information and to discover the other winners, visit the Scottish Nature Photography Awards website.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, Kim explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. Through her features, tutorials, and gear reviews, she aims to encourage readers to explore the medium more deeply and embrace its full creative potential.
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