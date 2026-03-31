Shot with a 10-year-old DSLR loved by many, this photographer takes the crown of the Scottish Nature Photography Awards

Wildlife and nature photography often focus on documenting animals and landscapes as we know them – but by embracing a more creative and abstract approach, one photographer has been awarded the Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year 2025 title.

The Scottish Nature Photography Awards (SNPA) has just announced its winners, with the overall title going to Toby Houlton for a striking long-exposure image. Judge Niall Irvine praised "the highlighted patterns created by the movement," adding that the subtle woodland textures in the background give the image "drama and impact."

To create the shot, Houlton used a DSLR first released in 2016, paired with a versatile 70-200mm zoom lens – but what exactly did he capture? If you've ever visited Scotland, you might recognise them. They are not a rare or exotic subject – but gnats, tiny flying insects transformed here into something unexpectedly beautiful.

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The story behind 'Dance of the Gnats'

The Nikon D500 was launched back in 2016, in our review we stated: "For the money, this might be the best digital SLR Nikon has ever made. Its 4K video, high-tech autofocus and overall image quality raise the bar for APS-C SLRs" (Image credit: Nikon)

Overall Winner Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year 2025

Category Winner Scottish Wildlife Behaviour

Dance of the Gnats by Toby Houlton

Gear: Nikon D500 + 70-200mm f/2.8 (unspecified model)

Exposure: 1/6sec, f/20, ISO 100

"My winning image was taken at Little Garve in Ross-shire. I had been walking back beside the river in the late afternoon, and there, in patches of dappled sun, the gnats were 'dancing'," explains SNPA winner Houlton.

"A moment of inspiration made me realise that taking an image with a slow shutter speed would create the amazing light trails, and the hint of the darker woodland behind would provide the sense of place.

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"The speed of these tiny dancers meant that multiple wingbeats were captured in the exposure, creating the patterns."

For more information and to discover the other winners, visit the Scottish Nature Photography Awards website.

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