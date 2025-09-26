A blackwood tree native to the region is silhouetted by the rising sun in Meander Valley, Northern Tasmania. As sunlight touches the leaves, transpiration takes place

The Natural Landscape Photography Awards (NLPA) results are in. As always, the prestigious annual photo competition – now in its fifth year – has turned out a mountain of jaw-dropping landscape photographs, captured by some of the most talented photographers from around the world.

Australian landscape and wildlife photographer, Joy Kachina, took top honors to be crowned Natural Landscape Photographer of the Year (NLPOTY).

Unlike many other photography competitions, NLPOTY entrants are judged on a small body of work, rather than a single image. Joy’s incredible collection of imagery was largely focused on trees, boasting stunning compositions, textures, and colors.

"I’m deeply touched by it," she said, on the subject of her win. "The NLPA awards have always set an exceptional standard for landscape photography, celebrating the beauty of nature in all its forms.

"This competition showcases stunning images from around the world, reminding us of the beauty we can find in our natural surroundings, especially in a time when so much of our creative space is now generated by artificial intelligence."

Early morning light filters through the mist, highlighting the native button grasses and pandani (Image credit: Joy Kachina)

And indeed, artificial intelligence – or rather, the lack of it – is a huge part of the competition. The NLPA proudly forbids AI imagery, with entrants required to adhere to a strict set of rules when editing their submissions, while finalists must provide RAW files for comparison.

However, the Natural Landscape Photography Awards aren’t just about Natural Landscape Photographer of the Year.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rather than focus on the Grand Canyon’s enormity, Margrit’s intimate image captures “ancient layers of stone, shaped by time and water into abstract forms alive with mystery” (Image credit: Margrit Schwarz)

Entrants are invited to submit their work into a variety of categories, including Natural Landscape Photograph of the Year – which was won by Switzerland-based photographer, Margrit Schwarz, for her intimate capture of the Grand Canyon.

"This image is a synthesis of my emotions and experiences during a 12-day river trip deep inside the Grand Canyon," she said of her entry. What moved me most were the hidden abstract forms shaped by stone, water, and time – details that spoke with as much power and mystery as the immense landscapes above."

Project of the Year was won by Belgium-based Hanneke Van Camp. This category differs from NLPOTY in that the imagery must be related to form a cohesive project. Hanneke’s body of work was captured in the Scandinavian Sápmi region.

"This work and these landscapes are very close to my heart," said the photographer, "and with the project now coming to a close in the form of a book, the timing feels especially meaningful."

Hanneke Van Camp's landscape photography project was captured within the Sápmi region of Scandinavia (Image credit: Hanneke Van Camp)

The Grand Landscape, Intimate landscape, and Abstract Landscape categories were won by Luis Vilariño, David Shaw and Ilan Shacham, respectively. You can visit the NLPA website for a full list of winners and runners-up.

In total, 11,023 photos were submitted to the 2025 competition, with 1,134 photographers entering from across 64 countries. Overall, a whopping $27,420 (approx £20,517 / AUS$41,987) in prizes was given out, including $16,500 (approx £12,338 / AUS$25,240) in cash.

You might also like...

Looking for more photography inspiration? Check out the winning image of the Cewe Photo Award. Perhaps you’re into video, in which case, here are the winners of Nikon’s Small World in Motion award. If you’re into shooting your own landscapes, make sure to check out the best cameras for landscape photography and the best lenses for landscapes, and take a look at my landscape photography tips.