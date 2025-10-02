Ricoh launches GR Photo Festival 2025 – a global celebration of the iconic compact camera

Ricoh Imaging has officially opened entries for the GR Photo Festival 2025, a global competition dedicated to photographers who use the GR series – one of the world’s most celebrated compact cameras.

Launched in 2022, the GR Photo Festival reflects Ricoh’s philosophy: "Take out your camera. Enjoy daily photographs." Unlike traditional contests, there are no prizes or ranking systems in place. Instead, a panel of professional photographers from around the world will select standout images based on their own perspectives, keeping the focus firmly on creativity and storytelling.

The 2025 theme is Daily Life, encouraging participants to capture the beauty of ordinary moments. As Ricoh notes, "It is in your ordinary day-to-day life that you find precious moments. Having a camera reminds you of that every day."

Last year's GR Photo Festival exhibition at the GR Space in Tokyo (Image credit: Ricoh)

Entries are open to both amateur and professional GR users worldwide, covering all generations of the series, including the original film GR models. Photographs must be unpublished and shot in December 2024 or later.

The Ricoh GR line has long been regarded as one of the best compact cameras for street and travel photography, with the recently launched GR IV drawing significant attention in particular. Its discreet size and high-quality lens have made it a go-to for photographers who want a pocket-sized camera without compromising on image quality – a natural fit for the Daily Life theme.

An international panel of judges will oversee the contest, including Reggie Mathieu Bachon, Jill Corral, Curtis Huynh, Ai Iwane, Rosemary Ryan, Quang Tram, Liao Yakun, Yokoego, Alao Yokogi, and Marshel Yoshua.

The entry period runs from October 1 to December 21, 2025, with selected works announced in February 2026. Submissions are free and accepted online only, with full details available on Ricoh’s GR Photo Festival website.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ricoh states, "We hope that the GR Photo Festival will provide you with an opportunity to find new ways to enjoy photography and discover new perspectives. We look forward to submissions from all over the world."

Last year's GR Photo Festival exhibition at the GR Space in Tokyo (Image credit: Ricoh)

you may also like

Check out our top picks for the best camera for street photography and the best compact camera.