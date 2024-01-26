You can now buy a 20mm f/0.95 lens for less than $430

Zyhongyi Optics has announced a new, super wide-aperture prime lens for APS-C Sony, Nikon, Canon, and Fujifilm mirrorless cameras. The manual focus Speedmaster 20mm f/0.95 will be perfect for interior, landscape, or architectural photographers, and even videographers who are after a versatile, affordable, lightweight lens. It has already gone on sale in Japan for a price that is the equivalent of $430/£330/AU$655.

Wide-angle lenses are typically used for landscapes and shots of buildings (both inside and outside). But as a portrait photographer, I’m a big fan of using them for fashion photography too. It might not be the first lens that springs to mind, but it allows you to get really creative with shots. You can shoot full-body portraits at weird and wonderful angles while still keeping a lot of the background which works great for editorial shoots.

With an aperture of f/0.95, this lens is well suited to working in low-light conditions and obtaining clear images with low amounts of noise even when pushing the ISO sensitivity above 6,400 or shooting with a high shutter speed.

(Image credit: Zyhongyi Optics )

It’s made up of 13 elements in 8 groups including 1 aspherical lens, 1 ED lens and 4 ultra-high refractive index lenses which help to reduce flare and distortion. It also has a 9-bladed aperture which creates, a smooth rounded bokeh when shooting wide open. With a minimum shooting distance of 0.3m, you can make nearby objects appear larger and distant objects smaller which enables photographers to create, dynamic, eye-catching shots.

The lens itself is made of high-quality materials which deliver a rugged build. The lens barrel is textured to make it easier to grip and overall it’s described as being very solid which isn’t the case for all lenses around this price – some can still feel very plasticky.

It might be more expensive than the Viltrox AF 20mm f/2.8 for full-frame Sony cameras which costs just $160/£125/AU$245, but it looks better quality and it’s a much faster lens delivering smoother blurred backgrounds – although doesn't have autofocus.

There aren’t many lenses in this price region that can shoot so fast, especially for Canon RF, Nikon Z, Fujifilm X, and Sony E mount, so it will no doubt turn the heads of photographers who are looking for an affordable, wide-angle lens.

While we've not had it for a full review yet, you can check our guide to the best wide-angle lenses.