The new Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.2 LAB FE offers ultra-fast aperture and pro features for Sony full-frame cameras

Viltrox has unveiled the AF 35mm F1.2 LAB FE, an ultra-fast 35mm prime lens for full-frame Sony E-mount cameras. As part of Viltrox’s new flagship “LAB” series, this f/1.2 lens is designed for top-tier optical performance and gives Sony photographers another premium option alongside Sigma’s 35mm f/1.2 DG DN Art and Sony’s FE 35mm f/1.4 GM.

The Viltrox 35mm F1.2 LAB is engineered for high-end image quality. Its 15-element (5 ED, 2 aspherical) optical design ensures sharp detail from center to edge even at the widest aperture of f/1.2, meeting the demands of modern high-resolution sensors. The ultra-wide f/1.2 aperture with an 11-blade iris should produce smooth, rounded bokeh for subject isolation and also excel in low-light shooting.

Autofocus is driven by Viltrox’s proprietary HyperVCM motor for fast, precise, near-silent focusing. The company claims a roughly 150% faster focus speed compared to conventional STM motors, which is ideal for capturing fleeting moments. The lens also provides extensive on-lens controls for pro-level handling with two customizable Fn buttons, a click-toggle aperture ring, and an AF/MF switch. Uniquely, an integrated lens display shows key settings (like aperture or focus distance) and can be customized via the Viltrox smartphone companion app.

The AF 35mm F1.2 LAB FE is built to withstand demanding use with the lens constructed from durable magnesium alloy, and is dust and moisture-resistant for reliability in harsh conditions.

For video creators, focus breathing is minimized to maintain consistent framing when pulling focus, and the near-silent AF motor means focus changes won’t add any unwanted noise to your footage. These cinema-friendly qualities complement the lens’s ultra-fast aperture to help shooters achieve a shallow depth-of-field, cinematic look on Sony cameras.

With a close focusing distance of just 0.34m (0.17× magnification), this 35mm lens can capture fine details in close-up shots. Viltrox touts the lens’s versatility for portraits (offering beautiful subject isolation), candid street photography, and low-light scenes like night streetscapes. True to Viltrox’s “Explore Beyond” mantra, the AF 35mm F1.2 LAB FE is intended to inspire photographers to push their creative boundaries and experiment with new perspectives.

The AF 35mm F1.2 LAB FE is available to pre-order now and will cost $999 / £959 (Australian pricing to be confirmed).

(Image credit: Viltrox)

