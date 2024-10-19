Why don't cameras have status panels on the top any more? They do, but at a price

By
published

A basic camera feature we used to take for granted on any decent DSLR is now an expensive luxury, it seems

Canon EOS 50D
(Image credit: Rod Lawton)

A couple of weeks ago I was raving about the design and controls of the old Canon EOS 50D DSLR, and one of the things that struck me was the usefulness of the status panel on the top plate – not just on this, but on all cameras.

It was something you could take for granted on any half-decent DSLR, but now we’ve migrated to mirrorless, top-plate status panels have become a luxury. So here is my hall of shame for mirrorless camera makers that have ditched status panels and – for those which still make them, how much you’ll have to pay for the privilege.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Canon mirrorless cameras with status displays
Status panel?Model
NoCanon EOS R100
NoCanon EOS R50
NoCanon EOS R10
NoCanon EOS R7
NoCanon EOS RP
NoCanon EOS R8
NoCanon EOS R6 II
YesCanon EOS R5 II
YesCanon EOS R3
YesCanon EOS R1
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Fujifilm cameras with status displays
Status panel Yes/NoModel
NoFujifilm X-T30 II
NoFujifilm X-M5
NoFujifilm X-S20
NoFujifilm X-T50
NoFujifilm X-T5
YesFujifilm X-H2
YesFujifilm X-H2S
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Nikon mirrorless cameras with status displays
Status panel Yes/NoModel
NoNikon Z30
NoNikon Z50
NoNikon Zfc
NoNikon Z5
NoNikon Zf
YesNikon Z6 III
YesNikon Z7 II
YesNikon Z8
YesNikon Z9

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rod Lawton
Rod Lawton
Contributor

Rod is an independent photography journalist and editor, and a long-standing Digital Camera World contributor, having previously worked as DCW's Group Reviews editor. Before that he has been technique editor on N-Photo, Head of Testing for the photography division and Camera Channel editor on TechRadar, as well as contributing to many other publications. He has been writing about photography technique, photo editing and digital cameras since they first appeared, and before that began his career writing about film photography. He has used and reviewed practically every interchangeable lens camera launched in the past 20 years, from entry-level DSLRs to medium format cameras, together with lenses, tripods, gimbals, light meters, camera bags and more. Rod has his own camera gear blog at fotovolo.com but also writes about photo-editing applications and techniques at lifeafterphotoshop.com

Related articles