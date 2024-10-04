Why don't they make cameras like this any more? I'm in awe of this Canon DSLR from 2007!

By
published

We kind of took the Canon EOS 50D for granted back then, but we didn’t know what we were going to lose

Canon EOS 50D lying on its side on a work surface
(Image credit: Rod Lawton)

So in fairness I need to explain that I’m talking about the Canon EOS 50D as a piece of camera design. I’m not talking about the sensor. Canon’s 15MP APS-C sensor was not one of its best, not least because of its woolly in-camera JPEGs and image noise at ISO 1600 and beyond. No, what I’m talking about is how cameras used to be made, compared to how they’re made now.

The EOS 50D was one of Canon’s ‘double-digit’ DSLRs. It followed on from the EOS 10D, 20D, 30D and 40D and was followed by the EOS 60D, 70D, 80D and 90D. So many cameras! But they all formed part of a series of higher-end APS-C DSLRs aimed at discerning amateurs and enthusiasts who wanted a professional feel and a taste of pro camera features but at an affordable price.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rod Lawton
Rod Lawton
Contributor

Rod is an independent photography journalist and editor, and a long-standing Digital Camera World contributor, having previously worked as DCW's Group Reviews editor. Before that he has been technique editor on N-Photo, Head of Testing for the photography division and Camera Channel editor on TechRadar, as well as contributing to many other publications. He has been writing about photography technique, photo editing and digital cameras since they first appeared, and before that began his career writing about film photography. He has used and reviewed practically every interchangeable lens camera launched in the past 20 years, from entry-level DSLRs to medium format cameras, together with lenses, tripods, gimbals, light meters, camera bags and more. Rod has his own camera gear blog at fotovolo.com but also writes about photo-editing applications and techniques at lifeafterphotoshop.com

TOPICS

Related articles