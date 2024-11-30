What are people buying for Black Friday? These are the top 5 cameras at Amazon right now

I've seen so many Black Friday camera deals this week that I'm starting to get a bit numb to it all. Still, with savings seemingly on just about everything, I'm curious about what people have actually been buying.

Well, a glimpse at Amazon's sales chart tells me a few things. Firstly, Canon and Sony are doing great. Secondly, more fool the camera companies who abandoned the entry-level category, because the Canon EOS R100 and R50 – two of the best cameras for beginners – are selling like gangbusters.

Thirdly, in something that shouldn't come as a huge surprise, the top-selling cameras are all bundles that come with kit lenses. Who'd have thunk it, people want to buy a camera that comes with a lens in the box.

Finally, it's interesting to note that all but one of the top five cameras are APS-C bodies – although there are three more full frame bodies when you look to the top ten, with the Canon EOS R6 Mark II in sixth, EOS R8 in seventh, and the Sony A7 IV in tenth.

Here's the list:

It's times like this that it really hits home just how much market share Nikon has surrendered to Sony; Nikon barely scraped into the top 30, with the Z8 literally at number 30.

For context, two Panasonic cameras, a cinema camera, a Kodak camera and one of those generic off-brand crappy cameras all appeared before Nikon in the top 30. Sort of surprising not to see a Fujifilm camera, too, given how popular the internet would have you believe those cameras are.

I'll be very curious to see if the sales list looks the same at Christmas. Are these cameras popular because they're cheap, or because they're what people actually want?

