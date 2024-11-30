What are people buying for Black Friday? These are the top 5 cameras at Amazon right now

I've seen so many Black Friday camera deals this week that I'm starting to get a bit numb to it all. Still, with savings seemingly on just about everything, I'm curious about what people have actually been buying.
Well, a glimpse at Amazon's sales chart tells me a few things. Firstly, Canon and Sony are doing great. Secondly, more fool the camera companies who abandoned the entry-level category, because the Canon EOS R100 and R50 – two of the best cameras for beginners – are selling like gangbusters.
The entry-level R100 with the RF-S 18-45mm lens is the top seller right now, and for good reason – this is unbelievably good value for beginners and budget-conscious buyers.
For an extra hundred bucks, this bundle also throws in the 55-210mm lens – giving most photographers all the focal lengths they'll need. I can see why everyone is buying this.
A great deal for anyone looking to get into vlogging, Sony's compact content creation camera comes bundled with the similarly small Power Zoom lens for maximum versatility.
The R50 expands on the R100's offering with its fully articulating touchscreen, uncropped 4K, improved burst mode, newer sensor and more modern autofocus system.
Surprise surprise, Sony's perennially popular A7 III is selling like hot cakes yet again, this time with the 28-70mm standard zoom – a great pairing for just about anyone.