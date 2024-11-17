Weekly Wash: the 5 biggest camera news stories of the week (Nov 17)

By
published

New Canon and Sony flagships, Fujifilm drops medium format cinema camera, Voigtländer celebrates 25th anniversary, DSLR wins $200,000 photo contest

Composite image of the Fujifilm GFX Eterna, Voigtlander Apo-Lanthar 50mm f/3.5 VM Limited, Sony A1 II logo and Canon EOS R1 against an indigo background
(Image credit: Fujifilm • Sony • Canon • Cosina)

It's been a week dominated by 'prestige' camera news everywhere you look. Not only did Canon's new flagship go on sale, Sony tried to steal its rival's thunder by revealing that its own flagship would be imminently announced.

Fujifilm also shook things up, announcing its first ever cinema camera – which is also a medium format cine camera. Except that Fujifilm insists on calling it a "film camera" not a "cinema camera" 🙄

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014.

