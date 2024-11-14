In case you forgot, the world's most advanced camera goes on sale today

By
published

Psst… the flagship Canon EOS R1 is on sale today, armed with 96MP stills capability, 40fps burst shooting, AI-predictive AF and 6K 60p video

Animation of a photographer lifting a Canon EOS R1 up to his eye
(Image credit: Canon)

It may have slipped your mind, given that it was four months since the announcement, but the Canon EOS R1 – the company's brand new flagship camera – is on sale right now.

Just to remind you – and just in case you're buying into the nonsense from YouTubers who haven't used it that this is "just an R3 Mark II" – the EOS R1 is the most advanced camera on the planet right now.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles