Cosina celebrates the 25th anniversary of its Voigtlander brand with a retro 50mm lens

Voigtländer is one of the oldest lens makers in the world making lenses in Germany since 1756. Since 1999 the Voigtlander name has been licensed for lenses and hand-crafted in Japan by optics specialist Cosina, and this new release signifies the 25th anniversary of the relationship.

The Voigtlander APO-Lanthar 50mm f/3.5 VM Limited is named after the vintage Leica M-mount lenses the brand is known for and will be released in December 2024 for VM-mount for Leica rangefinders. The classic and compact design provides the perfect harmony of old and new with the aesthetic of a vintage manual focus lens with modern optical quality.

(Image credit: Cosina)

For those shooting with a Leica rangefinder, you'll be no stranger to the balance between mechanical craftsmanship and aesthetic beauty. The all-metal body is based on the classic rangefinder lenses popular in the 1950s, a heyday for the format and popularised in this period by street photographers worldwide. The textured metal provides a tactile analog feel when manually focusing, enabling precise and accurate adjustments.

The Apo-Lanthar 50mm is constructed of 8 lens elements in 6 groups, including lenses that eliminate various aberrations including axial chromatic aberration. Despite measuring just 52 x 45mm, the lens covers the full image circle of a full-frame 35mm sensor/film.

With the combination of 10 aperture blades and the 'rangefinder standard' aperture of f/3.5, this lens is capable of creating shallow depth of field, with subject separation and pleasing bokeh. The lens has a 0.45m minimum focusing distance.

Sample image taken with the Voigtlander APO-Lanthar 50mm f/3.5 VM Limited lens (Image credit: Cosina / Yasuyuki Takagi)

The Voigtlander APO-Lanthar 50mm f/3.5 VM Limited lens is, as the latter part of the name might suggest, extremely limited in editions. The lens is available in three colors, olive, gray, and navy, with just 250 lenses available for each. The limited edition number is engraved on each lens which is also presented in a unique carry pouch in the corresponding colorway.

Cosina has stated that the lens is scheduled to release in December 2024, at the price of ￥125,000 which equates to around $800 / £650 / AU $1,250.

