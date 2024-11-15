Cosina celebrates the 25th anniversary of its Voigtlander brand with a retro 50mm lens

By
published

Voigtlander is to release a modern classic street photography lens – but you'll need to be quick as it's extremely limited!

Voigtlander APO-Lanthar 50mm f/3.5 VM Limited lens
(Image credit: Cosina)

Voigtländer is one of the oldest lens makers in the world making lenses in Germany since 1756. Since 1999 the Voigtlander name has been licensed for lenses and hand-crafted in Japan by optics specialist Cosina, and this new release signifies the 25th anniversary of the relationship.

The Voigtlander APO-Lanthar 50mm f/3.5 VM Limited is named after the vintage  Leica M-mount lenses the brand is known for and will be released in December 2024 for VM-mount for Leica rangefinders. The classic and compact design provides the perfect harmony of old and new with the aesthetic of a vintage manual focus lens with modern optical quality.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

