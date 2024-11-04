Is Sony launching a major new camera this month? History says yes

Is Sony launching a new camera in two weeks time? I think the answer is yes.

You see, Sony Creative Space 2024 is taking place on November 20 and 21 at 548 West in New York City. And this is a major event on Sony's calendar, having served as the launchpad for some of its most important new camera releases.

So, unless there's a major break from tradition, Sony will be launching a headline camera later this month. The question is, what will it be?

What has been launched at Creative Space previously?

So, what are we talking about when we say "headline camera"? Here's a little look at the kinds of products Sony has launched at Creative Space over the past few years.

Last year saw the unveiling of the Sony A9 III, the company's top-tier sports camera (and newest member of the A9 family, which was previously Sony's flagship series).

Back in 2022 we had the launch of the Sony A7R V, the latest iteration of its resolution-focused line of Alpha cameras.

Going back to 2021, we witnessed the reveal of the jack of all trades Sony A1 – the company's new flagship camera.

And in 2020 we saw the curtain pulled back on the Sony FX6, a true cinema version of the video-focused Sony A7S III – which, according to ongoing camera rumors, may have killed the A7S lineup outright.

What camera will Sony launch at Creative Space 2024?

You've seen the caliber of cameras that have been released at Creative Space over the years – and with the exception of the A9 III, it may well be the launchpad for the next version of any of these cameras.

Other candidates include the Sony A7S IV, which as noted has been the subject of endless rumors since the FX6 and then FX3 were revealed. Could a new A7S finally make its debut, or is the line just as much a lame duck as ever?

Another possibility is the Sony A7 V, which I've heard is said to go on sale at the beginning of 2025 – so the timeline would match.

Whatever is coming, I'm pretty sure it's going to be a big one!

