SHOTS FIRED: Sony rains on Canon's R1 launch by revealing the A1 II

In a shock move, Sony has spoiled its own surprise and revealed that the flagship Sony A1 II will be announced next week – which, intentionally or not, rains on the parade of the Canon EOS R1, the competing flagship camera that goes on sale this week.

As predicted, the Sony Creative Space event will indeed host a major new camera launch. The company revealed that its new flagship body, the Sony A1 II, will be announced on November 19 at 09:00 EST / 14:00 BST / November 20 at 01:00 AEDT.

"Learn more about the Alpha 1 II on our Livestream," proclaims the Alpha Universe website, linking to the announcement holding page on YouTube (which you can see below). At the same time, retailer B&H has published its preorder page for the camera.

Alpha 1 II Live Event on November 19th, 2024 - YouTube Watch On

I can't recall anything quite like this happening when it comes to high-profile camera launches. We all know that camera rumors are all over the place, and leaks have happened before virtually every launch I can think of.

But I don't know of any camera company that decided to break their own embargo a week before a major launch event.

Was it to get in front of all the leaks? Maybe. Was it to drum up interest in Creative Space? Perhaps. Or was it tactfully timed, knowing that the EOS R1 goes on general sale this week – perhaps with the intention of getting potential customers to wait a week and buy the A1 II instead?

Cynical, but possible. Very cynical. But very possible.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Either way, the cat is out of the bag and we know that Sony's new flagship is coming in a week. Will it pack enough firepower to challenge the R1, which features the most remarkable in-camera AI features that the industry has ever seen? We'll find out next Tuesday…

If you're interested in the A1, you might be interested in the best cameras for sports photography as well as the best professional cameras.