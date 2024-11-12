SHOTS FIRED: Sony rains on Canon's R1 launch by revealing the A1 II

Sony just revealed that the Sony A1 II is launching next week – gazumping the Canon EOS R1 on-sale week in the process

In a shock move, Sony has spoiled its own surprise and revealed that the flagship Sony A1 II will be announced next week – which, intentionally or not, rains on the parade of the Canon EOS R1, the competing flagship camera that goes on sale this week.

As predicted, the Sony Creative Space event will indeed host a major new camera launch. The company revealed that its new flagship body, the Sony A1 II, will be announced on November 19 at 09:00 EST / 14:00 BST / November 20 at 01:00 AEDT.

