This photo won $200,000: picture of wind farm under a dramatic sky takes top dollars in HIPA contest

By
published

World's richest photography competition reveals the image that best shows the importance of 'Sustainability'

Photo titled ‘Quiet Power’, winner of the grand prize at the 13th season of HIPA
‘Quiet Power’, winner of the grand prize at the 13th season of HIPA (Image credit: © Liping Cao)

Chinese photographer Liping Cao has won the grand prize in the world's richest photography competition – the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA).

For 2024, the prize pot of this prestigious international competition has been super-sized to US$1 million as it enters "a new phase"… and Liping Cao has bagged $200,000 [£156,000/AU$306,000] for his photo titled 'Quiet Power'.

Niall Hampton
Niall Hampton
Editor

Niall is the editor of Digital Camera Magazine, and has been shooting on interchangeable lens cameras for over 20 years, and on various point-and-shoot models for years before that. 

Working alongside professional photographers for many years as a jobbing journalist gave Niall the curiosity to also start working on the other side of the lens. These days his favored shooting subjects include wildlife, travel and street photography, and he also enjoys dabbling with studio still life. 

On the site you will see him writing photographer profiles, asking questions for Q&As and interviews, reporting on the latest and most noteworthy photography competitions, and sharing his knowledge on website building. 

