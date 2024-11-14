World's biggest photo prize was won using with a 12-year old DSLR and a kit lens

published

Wind turbines under a moody sky were captured on an old enthusiast camera and its kit lens but wowed the judges of the HIPA $200,000 photo award

Photo titled ‘Quiet Power’, winner of the grand prize at the 13th season of HIPA
The grand prize winner at the 13th HIPA contest was shot with a Canon EOS 5D Mark III and its kit lens, an EF 24-105mm f/4L IS USM (Image credit: © Liping Cao)

After winning $200,000 in the world's richest photo competition, HIPA Sustainability winner Liping Cao hopes his photo of a lake in Australia will raise awareness of climate change and environmental pollution.

‘Quiet Power’ shows a wind farm on the shores of Lake George, New South Wales, under some moody clouds and is an interesting juxtaposition of the power of nature and renewable energy.

Niall Hampton
Niall Hampton
Editor

Niall is the editor of Digital Camera Magazine, and has been shooting on interchangeable lens cameras for over 20 years, and on various point-and-shoot models for years before that. 

Working alongside professional photographers for many years as a jobbing journalist gave Niall the curiosity to also start working on the other side of the lens. These days his favored shooting subjects include wildlife, travel and street photography, and he also enjoys dabbling with studio still life. 

On the site you will see him writing photographer profiles, asking questions for Q&As and interviews, reporting on the latest and most noteworthy photography competitions, and sharing his knowledge on website building. 

