Turn your mirrorless Canon camera into a cinema beast with this new CineBack

Canon's mirrorless cameras are incredible machines for independent filmmakers and creators, with their small size they are easy to move around with and capture on the go. But what about if you want to get a little more serious with mounting accessories like some of the best on-camera monitors or the best microphone for filmmaking?

Well you could start looking at the Canon EOS cinema range like the EOS C200, or you could transform your existing Canon EOS R5c, EOS R5, or EOS R6 camera into a fully-fledged cinema rig with the latest CineBack from Camera Foundry.

The CineBack can lock onto the Tilta Full Cage for the EOS R5c and SmallRig 2982B camera cage made for the EOS R5 or R6 and provides additional space to mount accessories on the top and bottom plates, discretely manage cables, and provide power to the camera and accessories through a V-mount battery.

It is important to note that only the first generation of the EOS R5 is supported currently, with the rig not able to be used with the EOS R6 Mark II. Although never say never, Camera Foundry says it is committed to supporting customer demand. The Cineback is already available for a number of Sony mirrorless models, including the Sony A7 IV, A1 and FX30.

The V-Mount battery plate on the rear can support power throughput to a D-Tap Splitter with four separate outputs, this splitter can also be rotated to fit your setup better, with four screws to lock it in place. These D-Tap jacks can also be used to power accessories or the camera itself using optional USB-C PD cables. The CineBack also has a mains power kill switch to immediately shut off power to all accessories in one go.

There is also a fold-out vanity plate that can be used to tuck cables away inside to keep them organized and the whole rig looking smarter. The CineBack doesn't obscure any of the camera buttons, with the top and rear buttons accessible, as well as the top screen. There is also space to flip and fold the camera's LCD panel, with the CineBack having a neat recess to tuck the screen away when not in use, with bumpers to protect the screen from some bumps.

The CineBack, with no camera or cage installed, weighs 40oz (1133g) and measures 7.87in (20cm) long, 5.35in (13.6cm) tall, and 4.25in (10.8cm) wide.

Unlike usually overpriced cinema gear, the CineBack for R5c, R5, or R6 is priced at the very affordable $339 / £262, although certain accessories like power cables will cost a little extra, as well as the cost of the camera cage. The Camera Foundry CineBack is available to order right now from Camera Foundry's online store.

