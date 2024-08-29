Turn your mirrorless Canon camera into a cinema beast with this new CineBack

New CineBack from Camera Foundry can turn your Canon EOS R5c, R5 or R6 into a cinema box-style camera

Camera Foundry CineBack product shot on a white background
(Image credit: Camera Foundry)

Canon's mirrorless cameras are incredible machines for independent filmmakers and creators, with their small size they are easy to move around with and capture on the go. But what about if you want to get a little more serious with mounting accessories like some of the best on-camera monitors or the best microphone for filmmaking

Well you could start looking at the Canon EOS cinema range like the EOS C200, or you could transform your existing Canon EOS R5c, EOS R5, or EOS R6 camera into a fully-fledged cinema rig with the latest CineBack from Camera Foundry.

