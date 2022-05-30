Top 5 tablets deals in Memorial Day sales - save up to $270

Save up to a wallet-lifting $270 on these top 5 tablets deals for Apple and Android fans

Top 5 Memorial Day tablet deals
If you are in the market for a new tables, albeit Android or Apple then you have to check out this top 5 tables deals through Memorial Day camera sales (opens in new tab) with a potential saving of up to $270 off.

No matter if you looking for the near-latest spec or just a nice tablet to do some light photo editing on or enjoy streaming you favourite shows these are the top 5 deals so far this Memorial Day.

Apple  iPad Air (2020)|was $749|now $599
Save $150 at B&H With a stunning 10.9" retina display, A14 bionic chip and available in five colours. This iPad Air is still able to edit your images on the go at a fantastic rate and offer great viewing angles for video editing and streaming content.
US DEAL

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+|was $979|now $879
Save $100 at Adorama The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+, one of the best Android tablets you can get right now is now even better with a $100 discount. Its gorgeous display makes it great for photo and video editing on the go.
US DEAL

Apple iPad Mini 64GB (2021)|was $499|now $409
Save $90 at Amazon If you don't need the Pro specs or you want something more portable for using on the go, Amazon also has this Memorial Day 2022 saving on the latest iPad mini, which is reduced by 18% to $409. There's also $50 discount on the 256GB configuration too.
US DEAL

Microsoft Surface Pro 8|was $1,199|now $929
Save $270 at Amazon  With a 13.3" full HD+ touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 resolution, equipped with 11th gen Intel Core i5 and 8GB of RAM. This all-in-one is the perfect work horse while on the road and will handle remote photo editing with ease.
US DEAL

Samsung Tab A7 Lite 32GB Wifi|was $159|now $129
Save $30 at Amazon Great for work or play this tablet offers stylish design with a 1340 x 8000 slim bezel display perfect for surfing the web or viewing your latest series - at this price its a steal.
US DEAL

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

Related articles