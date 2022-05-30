Top 5 tablets deals in Memorial Day sales - save up to $270

If you are in the market for a new tables, albeit Android or Apple then you have to check out this top 5 tables deals through Memorial Day camera sales (opens in new tab) with a potential saving of up to $270 off.
No matter if you looking for the near-latest spec or just a nice tablet to do some light photo editing on or enjoy streaming you favourite shows these are the top 5 deals so far this Memorial Day.
Apple iPad Air (2020)|
was $749|now $599 (opens in new tab)
Save $150 at B&H With a stunning 10.9" retina display, A14 bionic chip and available in five colours. This iPad Air is still able to edit your images on the go at a fantastic rate and offer great viewing angles for video editing and streaming content.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+|
was $979|now $879 (opens in new tab)
Save $100 at Adorama The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+, one of the best Android tablets you can get right now is now even better with a $100 discount. Its gorgeous display makes it great for photo and video editing on the go.
Apple iPad Mini 64GB (2021)|
was $499|now $409 (opens in new tab)
Save $90 at Amazon If you don't need the Pro specs or you want something more portable for using on the go, Amazon also has this Memorial Day 2022 saving on the latest iPad mini, which is reduced by 18% to $409. There's also $50 discount on the 256GB configuration too.
Microsoft Surface Pro 8|
was $1,199|now $929 (opens in new tab)
Save $270 at Amazon With a 13.3" full HD+ touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 resolution, equipped with 11th gen Intel Core i5 and 8GB of RAM. This all-in-one is the perfect work horse while on the road and will handle remote photo editing with ease.
Samsung Tab A7 Lite 32GB Wifi|
was $159|now $129 (opens in new tab)
Save $30 at Amazon Great for work or play this tablet offers stylish design with a 1340 x 8000 slim bezel display perfect for surfing the web or viewing your latest series - at this price its a steal.
