THIS is the most photogenic beach in the world. Agree?

Looking to combine your wanderlust with your love of landscapes, seascapes, sunset shots and beach photography? Then you might want to check out Europe's Praia Da Adraga, which has just topped a list of the world's most photogenic beaches.

The Portuguese beach, which holds a 4.5-star rating on Trip Advisor, is located near Almoçageme in the ultra-touristy Sintra area. However, it is hard to reach by public transport and it is situated within a national park – which means that it is free from tourist development and is only reachable by car (and the car park is tiny), making it a pristine part of Serra de Sintra.

• Looking for the best travel cameras for your next vacation? (opens in new tab)

The cove is surrounded by black volcanic rock cliffs, provided highly photogenic shape, texture and form that is complemented by the often dramatic waves (though there's no need to worry about surfers in your shot, as they typically head north to Praia Grande).

Such is its preserved natural beauty that it was the first choice in a list of the world's five most photogenic beaches in an article (opens in new tab) on Fstoppers, by travel photographer and YouTuber Michael Breitung.

"I've visited Praia da Adraga multiple times during three visits to Portugal over the past 11 years," he says. "I can't get enough of it. The reason for that is not only the dramatic cliffs and spectacular sea stacks that line the length of this beach. What draws me back is its changing nature.

"If you visit this beach during the winter months, it can look different every day. In 2011, during my first visit, the beach lost more than one meter of elevation during the week I spent in the area. At first, it was a sandy beach with only the largest sea stacks sticking out of the sand. Until the end of the week, wind and water had uncovered rocks everywhere.

"Because of that, it's possible to come up with slightly different compositions during nearly every visit."

To check out some of Breitung's images of Adraga, and to see his other top-five picks (including beaches everywhere from Australia to Costa Rica), read the story on Fstoppers (opens in new tab) – and also check out his brilliant YouTube channel (opens in new tab).

Read more:

Best waterproof cameras (opens in new tab)

Best waterproof phones

(opens in new tab)Best travel tripods (opens in new tab)