Visiting London? Don't take the same old photos. Here are my five favorite photo spots outside the tourist hangouts

When you travel to a city, it’s only natural to visit its hotspots. They’re hotspots for a reason. But if you’re a photographer visiting London, stay away from the hotspots of England's capital!

Of course, you can take very good Martin Parr-inspired photos. I’ve enjoyed taking Martin Parr-inspired photos since I was a beginner photographer. But there’s so many other ways to explore a city!

Here are five gems outside central London that photographers are sure to love…

1) Crystal Palace Subway

(Image credit: Isabella Ruffatti)

The Crystal Palace Subway is in southeast London, which isn’t exactly known to have great transportation links, but if you’re near London Bridge it’s relatively easy to get there.

The subway provided access to Crystal Palace (an actual palace and exhibition hall) until both the Palace and the station were destroyed in a fire in the 1930s. It has recently been restored and opened to the public in 2024.

It’s a magnificent space to take photos, particularly for those who like architecture shots. The subway was built in Victorian times, boasting a striking vaulted roof supported by octagonal pillars.

The subway hosts open days and events including film screenings, markets, and sketch and photography sessions. Entry is free but it’s worth checking the Crystal Palace Trust website for updates on events.

2) Crystal Palace Park

(Image credit: Isabella Ruffatti)

Crystal Palace Park is right next to the subway. You can still see the remains of the palace, including a few large sphinx statues. I am not the only person who’s taken a selfie with them or played around with it like it’s a photo booth with my friends.

There are various attractions to photograph: the Crystal Palace transmitter (London's less glamorous Eiffel Tower, if you will), dinosaur statues (and of other extinct fauna), a skatepark, a maze, a market on Sundays and more. There’s also the Crystal Palace Bowl, which hosted Bob Marley and the Wailers’ largest UK concert and final London show in 1980.

Its sheer size means it’s got a little of everything, whether you’re into photographing sports, historical buildings, or music events.

3) Kingston upon Thames

(Image credit: Isabella Ruffatti)

Kingston upon Thames is in southwest London, along the Thames (hence the ‘upon Thames’ bit). It’s close to Heathrow Airport and easy to get to from central London, just a thirty-minute or so train ride from London Waterloo.

It feels like a town, and it was one during medieval times. This gives Kingston charming out-of-London town vibes. Its Ancient Market Place possibly dates from the early 1200s. During the Christmas holidays, Kingston holds its annual Christmas market and stalls transform into charming wooden chalets.

It’s a great spot for street photography and for photographers looking to photograph theater and musicians; Kingston’s The Rose Theatre and Pryzm (Gracie Abrams, Bon Jovi and The Last Dinner Party have performed there) are both within walking distance from Kingston Station.

South from Kingston is Surbiton station, which is at the edge of London. Photographers who are Potterheads rejoice, that scene in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in which Dumbledore appears to Harry and swiftly transports him to Diagon Alley.

4) Richmond Riverside Walk

(Image credit: Chris George)

Slightly above Kingston is Richmond. Along the riverside walk are several local businesses, boats and green spaces, enjoyed by locals particularly in the spring and summer as Londoners come out like flowers to take in the heat.

A notable spot in Richmond is the White Cross, popularly known as The Pub That Floods. This is due to the high tide, which leaves the pub flooded and you inside with a drink in hand and complimentary wellington boots on your feet. According to its website, it’s a place "where high tides, high vibes and a once-in-a-lifetime experience come together".

Check out Josh Edgoose’s 10 Miles West, which is a great place to spark your inspiration. It documents Twickenham, Isleworth, Brentford and Richmond over 10 years.

The borough of Richmond upon Thames has several historical buildings from Tudor, Stuart or Georgian times, like Hampton Court. You can also go photograph the deer in Bushy Park, which is particularly beautiful in misty mornings.

5) Kew Gardens

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Chris George) (Image credit: Chris George) (Image credit: Chris George)

Love plants? Kew Gardens is practically a theme park for plant lovers and botanists. And even bird photographers, too. This place is huge and has a variety of photo opportunities.

There’s a bunch of different activities and events at the park, including flower shows, exhibitions, walking tours, as well as outdoor Tai Chi and yoga classes.

The Tree Walk enables you to get on the same level as the treetops around you and see the world from above, and you can even see London’s skyline in the distance.

One thing to consider, though, is that it can be relatively pricey. Tickets are around £25 (roughly $34 / AU$52) in peak months (February to October) and around £15 ($20 / AU$30) at off-peak months (November to January) – and you should book in advance to get the best pricing. While entry to some events is included in your ticket, others are not. Students and others get discounts and reduced prices.

