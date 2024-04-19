There's a Fujifilm X Summit next month – so we're getting a new camera! But what?

Fujifilm has announced that there will be an X Summit taking place in Sydney next month – and these events always herald the launch of a new camera, and possibly a new lens, and possibly new cameras and lenses plural. 

At the last X Summit in February, for example, we got the Fujifilm X100VI along with the addition of a new lens to the X System roadmap, and a new version of the X-App. And at the one prior to that, last September, we had the Fujifilm GFX 100 II and new GF tilt-shift lenses

