Fujifilm has announced that there will be an X Summit taking place in Sydney next month – and these events always herald the launch of a new camera, and possibly a new lens, and possibly new cameras and lenses plural.

At the last X Summit in February, for example, we got the Fujifilm X100VI along with the addition of a new lens to the X System roadmap, and a new version of the X-App. And at the one prior to that, last September, we had the Fujifilm GFX 100 II and new GF tilt-shift lenses.

So what can we expect in Sydney, at the event taking place on May 16?

Well, the first thing I think we're going to get is the aforementioned new lens that was added to the roadmap in February: the XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8. Described as a "new kit lens for the X Series fifth generation", it will replace the decade-old XF 18-55mm f/2.8-4 R LM OI lens.

However, a kit lens isn't reason enough to invite the world's press to Sydney for a product announcement – so we're definitely getting a camera as well.

If you've been paying attention to all the camera deals lately, you'll have noticed that the Fujifilm GFX 100S has been receiving discount after discount after discount. This month, for instance, it dropped to its lowest price ever in the UK, slashed by two grand.

So, if you follow all the price drop dominoes, you might come to the conclusion that the announcement in Sydney will be for the GFX 100S II. How might this differ from the GFX 100 II? And how might Fujifilm approach the balance of adding more tech, without cannibalizing the USPs of the 100 II, while also giving customers a reason to choose a 100S II over the super-cheap 100S?

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Looking elsewhere in Fujifilm's lineup, there are a number of cameras that have been long overdue an update, such as the Fujifilm X-Pro3, the Fujifilm X-T30 II, Fujifilm X-A7, and maybe even the Fujifilm X-E4 – an excellent camera that appeared to be discontinued after just a year, snarled up in the global production problems caused by the pandemic.

Fujifilm is surfing some serious success this year, so it will be fascinating to see what's rolled out at the X Summit in May.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Take a look at the best Fujifilm cameras, which span everything from the best medium format cameras to the best instant cameras.