Please stop tempting me! Fujifilm GFX 100S drops to its lowest price ever!

Have you been dreaming of owning a digital medium format camera? If you have, one of the best camera deals of the last few months has just got even better!

I got seriously tempted by the Black Friday pricing for the Fujifilm GFX 100S late last year - but the cost of this 100-megapixel camera has now dropped another £300. You can now get it at London Camera Exchange for £3,499. That makes it an incredible £2,000 less than its launch price.

Fujifilm GFX 100S | was £5,499 | now £3,799

Save £2,000 at LCE This is the lowest price the GFX 100S has ever been! This lightweight and portable medium format camera boasts a 102mp sensor, enabling you to capture stunning images. Also at Park Cameras £3,499 | Wex £3,499

Not only is the Fujifilm GFX 100S one of the best medium format cameras, it's also one of the best cameras full stop. More than just a megapixel beast, this liberates medium format photography from the studio and even makes it a viable street photography camera, thanks to its amazing stabilization. The price drop stems from the recent release of the newer Fujifilm GFX 100 II, which is now works out as costing twice the price - making the older model hard to resist.

As a GFX user myself, I can testify that the image quality produced by the system is exquisite, and when coupled with the in-built Fujifilm film simulations, it can take your images to the next level. The medium format aesthetic coupled with the black and white Acros filter is my go-to work mode and enables the capture of timeless photographs.

I use the Fujifilm GFX 50S II, which you can now pick up at LCE for £2,599. If the GFX 100S might be a bit too much power, try the GFX 50S II!

