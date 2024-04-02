Please stop tempting me! Fujifilm GFX 100S drops to its lowest price ever!

Have you been dreaming of owning a digital medium format camera? If you have, one of the best camera deals of the last few months has just got even better!
I got seriously tempted by the Black Friday pricing for the Fujifilm GFX 100S late last year - but the cost of this 100-megapixel camera has now dropped another £300. You can now get it at London Camera Exchange for £3,499. That makes it an incredible £2,000 less than its launch price.
Fujifilm GFX 100S | was
£5,499 | now £3,799
Save £2,000 at LCE This is the lowest price the GFX 100S has ever been! This lightweight and portable medium format camera boasts a 102mp sensor, enabling you to capture stunning images.
Also at Park Cameras £3,499 | Wex £3,499