Please stop tempting me! Fujifilm GFX 100S drops to its lowest price ever!

By Kalum Carter
published

Just £3,499 for a 100-megapixel medium format camera! It’s enough to make me want to upgrade my GFX 50S II

Fujifllm GFX100S - best price deal
(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Have you been dreaming of owning a digital medium format camera? If you have, one of the best camera deals of the last few months has just got even better!

I got seriously tempted by the Black Friday pricing for the Fujifilm GFX 100S late last year - but the cost of this 100-megapixel camera has  now dropped another £300. You can now get it at London Camera Exchange for £3,499. That makes it an incredible £2,000 less than its launch price.

Fujifilm GFX 100S | £5,499 | now £3,799 Save £2,000 at LCE

<a href="https://track.webgains.com/click.html?wgcampaignid=138485&wgprogramid=301480&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&wgtarget=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lcegroup.co.uk%2FNew%2FFujifilm-GFX100S-Body_91022.html" data-link-merchant="lcegroup.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Fujifilm GFX 100S | was £5,499 | now £3,799
Save £2,000 at LCE This is the lowest price the GFX 100S has ever been! This lightweight and portable medium format camera boasts a 102mp sensor, enabling you to capture stunning images.  

Also at <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=47484&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parkcameras.com%2Fshop%2Ffujifilm-gfx-100s-medium-format-mirrorless-camera-body_2015555s" data-link-merchant="parkcameras.com"" data-link-merchant="lcegroup.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Park Cameras £3,499  | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=2298&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wexphotovideo.com%2Ffujifilm-gfx-100s-medium-format-camera-body-1765634%2F" data-link-merchant="wexphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="parkcameras.com"" data-link-merchant="lcegroup.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Wex £3,499

View Deal

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 


Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

