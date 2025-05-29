Fujifilm officially announces date and location for its next X Summit

Fujifilm has officially confirmed the date and place for its next big announcement event. The next Fujifilm X Summit will be held in a fortnight's time in Shanghai China on June 12.

Only last week, Fujifilm launched its innovative X Half compact camera. But unusually didn't do this at one of its X-Summits - the regular product announcements it makes about its mirrorless cameras and lenses.

The Shanghai product launch, nonetheless, will be the second X-Summit of 2025. Back in March, Fujifilm brought us the news of its new GFX100RF medium-format compact camera from Prague,

Fujifilm has not given any hints about what it might have lined up for its latest announcement, and often X Summits have a number of different products announced – including development announcements. However, we do expect Fujifilm to drop teasers in the run-up to the event.

The first-ever X-Summit was back in 2019, and the Shanghai event will the 16th in the series. History has taught us that we are almost certainly going to see a new camera announced... but we hope that the company will update us on other things too.

The Fujifilm Eterna cinema camera was first announced at the end of last year, and we got a chance to find out more details about this at NAB this year. With a promised 2025 launch, we could well hear news about this.

I am also hoping for an update on the Fujifilm X lens roadmap – we last got one of these in February 2024, and all of the promised lenses on that have now been launched. Fujifilm has admitted that some of its older lenses are not really suitable with its latest 40-megapixel sensor used on its latest mirrorless cameras - so it would be great to see what the plans were for updating more of its range.

Similarly, we have not had a GF lens roadmap since September 2023 - with the only lens on that still yet to be launched being the 32-90mm power zoom that will be the kit lens for the Eterna cine camera.

The X-Summit will be transmitted live on YouTube - and we will be covering the event live to bring you all the news as it is is announced. X-Summit Shanghai takes place on June 12 at 5am EDT / 10am BST.

