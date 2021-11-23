The hottest Black Friday security camera deals: save big and stay safe

Stop putting it off! These Black Friday security camera deals give you a quick, convenient and affordable way to safeguard your property – or just keep an eye on the dog when you're at work. The best Wi-Fi security cameras enable you to keep an eye of things at home with minimal set-up fuss.

We've highlighted some of the best Black Friday security camera deals below but, when it comes to these products, cheapest isn't always best – so following is a list of the best on the market, so you can get a sensible price on a solid security system.

At their simplest, home security cameras connect wirelessly to your internet router then stream footage to a smartphone app. So you can boost your home’s security, keep an eye on your children from another room, or look in virtually on an elderly relative (we also have a guide to the best video doorbell cameras).

Blink Mini | Blink Mini | was $34.99 | now $19.99

Save $15 This new miniature-home security camera system has never been more affordable – bringing this budget-priced wired camera to a new low price. When the motion detector is triggered, Wi-Fi cameras record the event to the cloud and send an alert to your smartphone.



Blink Outdoor | Blink Outdoor | was $99.99 | now $59.99

Save $40 at Amazon The Outdoor is fully weatherproof, so you can use it in your yard without worrying. But, as it is battery-operated, it is just as useful inside the home too.

Blink Outdoor twin pack| Blink Outdoor twin pack| was $179.99 | now $99.99

Save $80 at Amazon Save more buy buying a pair of these highly-regarded budget home security cameras.

Arlo Ultra 2 | Arlo Ultra 2 | was $299.99 |now $249.99 at Amazon

Save $50 at Amazon The Ultra 2 home security camera offers 4K HDR video recording, a 180-degree view, and enhanced night vision.

Arlo Pro 3 | Arlo Pro 3 | was $499.99 | now $299.99

Save $200 at Amazon The Arlo Pro 3 spotlight camera system is 40% off in this great home security deal. The Pro 3 model delivers 2K video recording with HDR, a wide 160-degree viewing angle and color night vision - and this kit comes with two cameras and home hub.

Ring Video Doorbell | Ring Video Doorbell | was $59.99 | now $41.99

Save $18 A great starter option into the world of the smart home and wifi security, this works with your existing doorbell wiring for easy installation.



